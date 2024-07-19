Kim Young Kwang to add depth in BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, WJSN’s Bona, Kim Ji Hoon’s fantasy drama Gwigoong in cameo role; Report

Kim Young Kwang has bagged another K-drama role. According to recent reports, he will make a cameo in Gwigoong (literal title), an upcoming historical fantasy romance drama. On the other hand, BTOB’s Yook Sungjae and WJSN’s Bona have already been confirmed as leads for this drama. Kim Ji Hoon is also set to play a pivotal role in Gwigoong.

Kim Young Kwang to make special appearance in Sungjae and Bona's Gwigoong

On July 19, Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Kim Young Kwang has been cast in a cameo role in Gwigoong. Though many details about his character haven’t been revealed yet, it is expected the actor will add depth and intrigue to the narrative of the upcoming Sungjae and Bona starrer drama.

On the other hand, Sungjae, Bona, and Kim Ji Hoon have already confirmed their roles in this fantasy historical piece.

More about Gwigoong

Gwigoong is an upcoming work of director Yoon Seong Shik, celebrated for popular dramas like Mr. Queen, The King’s Face, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, and more. Molding fantasy, romance, history, and politics all together the narrative is set against the backdrop of the Joseon dynasty. It will depict the story of an eight-foot-tall ghost who holds a grudge against the king, who then takes help from a female shaman to defeat it.

Advertisement

BTOB’s Yook Sungjae will take on the role of Yoon Gap, the son of a concubine who is employed as a royal library inspector at the palace. His seemingly perfect life upends when an imuri (mythical evil spirit in Korean folklore) possesses his body in order to ascend to heaven.

WJSN’s Bona, who recently starred in Pyramid Game will embody the character of Yeo Ri, a female shaman with outstanding magical powers. She had to follow in the footsteps of her ancestors since she is the only granddaughter of a powerful shaman. On the King’s request, when she gets entangled with the imuri, her life faces many troubles.

Kim Ji Hoon, known for his antagonist roles in Ballerina, Flower of Evil, and more will play the role of Joseon King Lee Seong.

Who is Kim Young Kwang?

Starting his acting career in 2008, Kim Young Kwang quickly garnered attention with his outstanding acting skills. He is best renowned for Call It Love, On Your Weddig Day, Pinocchio, Somebody, and more. Recently, he has reportedly been cast as the lead in the upcoming drama Eun Soo’s Good Day, co-starring Lee Young Ae.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Ji Won changes Instagram profile picture for first time in 9 years after fans' request at recent fan meet