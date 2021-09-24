Kota Factory Season 2, Ep 1 Review: Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya is back with all the right amount of feels

Kota Factory

Cast: Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa

Director: Raghav Subbu

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The Viral Fever production's hugely popular series, Kota Factory, struck a chord when it first released in 2019. The wait for the show's second season has been long but it finally arrived on 24 September. Netflix India took Kota Factory under its wing and the entire series is now available on the streaming platform. Director Raghav Subbu and his team of writers have returned once more to Kota for another glimpse into the life of IIT-ians.

Kota Factory season 2 welcomes you back to familiar territory. However, the first thing that hits you in the beginning is the show's colour scale. The show, so far, that is known as India's first 'black and white' web series, deviates to colour for a brief time and a good reason.

While the grim settings of Kota remain the same, the characters' new journey at the start of a brand new academic year is exciting. Just like season one, Kota Factory's debut episode seems seamless and effortless. With the show's spot on casting, the Kota friends that we have come to love also reunite in a bittersweet moment. In fact, the first episode of Kota Factory season two is full of several such bittersweet moments.

It is by no means a happy start as fear of failure and crashing down so hard looms over, yet director Raghav Subbu manages to keep it a breezy watch. Kota's star, quite literally too, Jeetu Bhaiyaa (played by Jitnedra Kumar) returns not just as a teacher but with bigger ambitions. While we won't dish out any spoiler, but it is Jeetu Bhaiyaa's well written character and dialogues that breathe life into the show. He encompasses failure, hope, ambition, drive and above all satya.

It is great to see how the creators have taken the show forward without making it feel like it has been ages since we saw them and lived their experiences. Just like season one, the first episode of Kota Factory season two is also a breezy watch. Spanning five episodes, Kota Factory season two is now streaming.

If you haven't watched the first season, we recommend that you watch the first part that also includes five episodes ranging between 30 to 45 minutes.

Are you a fam of Kota Factory? Let us know your thoughts on season 2 below.

