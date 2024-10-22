Lee Jin Ho accused of scamming BTS' Jimin, Lee Soo Geun and more; comedian undergoes 3 hours of police interrogation

Comedian Lee Jin Ho recently found himself at the center of controversy, facing a three-hour police interrogation over illegal online gambling and potential fraud. On October 22, the comedian was questioned at the Gangnam Police Station in Seoul as authorities investigated his gambling activities, which reportedly began in 2020.

Emerging from the interrogation, Lee Jin Ho admitted to having cooperated fully with the investigation, offering a brief statement to the press, he said, “I cooperated fully with the investigation. If I need to return for further questioning in the future, I will cooperate again sincerely. I apologize once again for causing trouble.” He then bowed his head, expressing remorse for the distress caused by the scandal.

This interrogation comes in the wake of Lee Jin Ho’s public confession earlier this month, where he acknowledged his involvement in illegal gambling and revealed that his addiction had led him to accumulate significant debt. While he claimed to have quit gambling, the financial damage was already done. The comedian reportedly sought help from multiple acquaintances, including several high-profile celebrities who lent him money, presumably unaware of the extent of his gambling problem.

Among the well-known figures involved, BTS' Jimin, singer Young Tak, former HOTSHOT member Ha Sung Woon, and comedian Lee Soo Geun were named as those who had lent money to Lee Jin Ho. The total debt is estimated to be around 2.30 billion KRW (approximately 1.67 million USD), with Jimin alone reportedly lending him 100 million KRW.

Authorities are currently investigating whether Lee Jin Ho misled his acquaintances about the purpose of the borrowed funds, which could lead to fraud charges. When reporters pressed him on whether he had admitted to using the borrowed money for gambling, Lee Jin Ho declined to comment, leaving questions about the financial impact on his lenders unanswered.

In light of the scandal, Lee Jin Ho has faced professional repercussions, including being dismissed from his position as an ambassador for Hwaseong City and stepping down from his role on JTBC's popular variety show Knowing Bros. As the investigation unfolds, the comedian’s future remains uncertain, with many closely watching to see if further charges will be brought against him.

