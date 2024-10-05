Yoo Jae Suk, Jun Hyun Moo, Shin Dong Yup, claim top spots on October Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings; know TOP 30

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the brand reputation rankings for variety stars in October, with some of the industry’s biggest names claiming top spots. The rankings are based on an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected between September 5 and October 5.

Yoo Jae Suk, often referred to as the Nation’s MC, once again took the top spot with a brand reputation index of 3,740,118. This marks a modest 1.58 percent increase in his score from September. Known for his iconic roles in shows like You Quiz on the Block, Whenever Possible, and How Do You Play?, Yoo Jae Suk continues to dominate the variety landscape. His related terms like challenge, talk, and empathize emphasize his skill in connecting with both guests and audiences. His positivity-negativity analysis revealed an overwhelmingly positive reaction of 92.87 percent.

In second place, Jun Hyun Moo saw a solid rise in his brand reputation, with a 6.23 percent increase compared to the previous month. With a score of 2,840,478, the seasoned broadcaster continues to maintain his presence as a prominent variety star, especially with his work on shows like I Live Alone.

Shin Dong Yup secured third place with a brand reputation index of 1,594,049, maintaining his strong position in the industry. Known for his wit and sharp humor on shows like Immortal Songs and My Little Old Boy, Shin Dong Yup’s consistent appeal among audiences has solidified his place in the top three.

Tak Jae Hoon followed closely in fourth place with a score of 1,571,266, while Ahn Jung Hwan rounded out the top five, seeing a significant 19.39 percent increase in his score, reaching a brand reputation index of 1,459,711.

Other notable names in the top 30 include Kim Jong Kook, Lee Ji Hye, and Park Myung Soo, all of whom are recognized for their long-standing contributions to South Korea's variety scene.

Here are the top 30 Variety Star Brand Rankings for the month of October;

Yoo Jae Suk Jun Hyun Moo Shin Dong Yup Tak Jae Hoon Ahn Jung Hwan Kim Jong Kook Lee Ji Hye Jang Do Yeon Park Myung Soo Lee Soo Geun Kim Sook Lee Kyung Kyu Lee Young Ja Kang Ho Dong Kim Gura Jo Se Ho Hong Hyun Hee Defconn Kim Min Kyung Choi Yang Rak Seo Jang Hoon Yang Se Chan Yoon Jong Shin Yoon Se Yoon Park Na Rae Kim Young Chul Cha Tae Hyun Song Ji Hyo Kim Sung Joo Hong Jin Kyung

