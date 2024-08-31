Lee Jong Suk sends coffee truck to past co-stars Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy on set of their new romance drama All The Love You Wish For; PICS

Lee Jong Suk showed his support for his friends and former co-stars Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin with a thoughtful gesture. On August 31, both Kim Woo Bin and Suzy took to Instagram to express their gratitude after Lee Jong Suk sent a coffee truck to the set of their upcoming drama, All The Love You Wish For (working title).

Striking cute, happy poses in front of the coffee cart, lead actor Kim Woo Bin thanked his good friend Lee Jong Suk. Lead actress Bae Suzy also expressed her gratitude on social media, enjoying the coffee and sharing photos from the set of All The Love You Wish For.

In addition to sharing photos of themselves posing with the truck, both stars reflected on their past collaborations with Lee Jong Suk. Kim Woo Bin and Lee Jong Suk worked together on School 2013 in 2013, while Suzy starred with Lee Jong Suk in While You Were Sleeping in 2017.

Referring to Lee Jong Suk by the name of his School 2013 character, Kim Woo Bin wrote, “Thanks, Nam Soon.” Bae Suzy charmingly followed suit, calling him by his While You Were Sleeping character's name, writing, “Thank you, Jae Chan.”

All The Love You Wish For is an upcoming fantasy rom-com featuring an overly emotional genie stuck in a lamp and the woman who helps him escape. The series is penned by Kim Eun Sook, known for her popular dramas such as The Glory, Goblin, Mister Sunshine, and The Heirs (which also starred Kim Woo Bin). It’s directed by Lee Byung Hun, recognized for his work on Extreme Job and Melo Is My Nature.

Kim Woo Bin plays Jinn, the unpredictable genie who awakens after a thousand years. With a strong track record in acting, Kim Woo Bin has demonstrated his range in dramas like Black Knight, Our Blues, and The Heirs, and in films such as Alienoid and Twenty.

Bae Suzy, known for her standout roles in the film Architecture 101 and the dramas Anna, Start-Up, and Dream High, plays Ka Young, a human who struggles with emotions. The reunion of Kim Woo Bin and Suzy, who previously starred together in the popular 2016 drama Uncontrollably Fond, adds to the excitement for their on-screen chemistry.

The additional cast also features Ahn Eun Jin, Noh Sang Hyun, Go Kyu Pil, and Lee Joo Young, who are expected to bring even more excitement to the story. Ahn Eun Jin, known for her role as Yoo Gil Chae in My Dearest, will play Mi Joo, a mysterious woman living alongside Ka Young.

