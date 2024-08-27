11 Best Korean drama songs that are complete earworms

The best Korean drama songs are often matched by equally talented musicians, creating the perfect playlist. What makes these songs stand the test of time is their ability to evoke nostalgia through memorable tracks in diverse soundtracks. From K-pop ballads and indie rock hits to classical scores, these original soundtracks (OSTs) reflect the wide range of genres and emotions in the dramas they accompany.

11 Best Korean drama songs to add to your playlist

1. Stay With Me by EXO’s Chanyeol and Punch- Goblin

When it comes to incredible soundtracks, Goblin is a standout. This iconic OST is beautifully curated from start to finish. In the series, Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), an immortal goblin, seeks a human bride to remove the invisible sword from his chest and end his life. School student Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun) eventually reveals that she is the chosen one.

Sung by EXO’s Chanyeol and Punch, the OST for Goblin is among the most-viewed K-drama soundtracks on YouTube, boasting over 450 million views. The song played a crucial role in the series and has since become highly significant to K-drama fans. Its emotional depth and memorable melody have cemented its place in the hearts of viewers.

2. Stand By Me by SHINee- Boys Over Flowers

Geum Jan Di (Koo Hye Sun) receives a scholarship to the elite Shin Hwa High School, where she initially faces bullying from Gu Jun Pyo (Lee Min Ho), one of the wealthiest and most popular students. However, Jun Pyo soon becomes drawn to her. If you've seen Boys Over Flowers, you've likely found yourself singing along to SHINee's Stand By Me at least once. It’s hard to find a more iconic K-drama song. Like the series, this soundtrack is both lavish and deeply emotional.

3. Sweet Night by BTS’ V- Itaewon Class

Itaewon Class follows an ex-convict and his friends as they strive to turn their ambitious dreams for a street bar into reality. The soundtrack adds a profound layer to the show by expressing the deep emotions of the beloved protagonist, Park Saeroyi (Park Seo Joon). Despite facing significant challenges, Saeroyi relentlessly pursues his dream of opening his own restaurant while seeking to make amends for past wrongs. A standout track from the soundtrack is V's exceptional Sweet Night, which perfectly complements the series' emotional depth.

4. It’s You by Henry- While You Were Sleeping

While You Were Sleeping centers on three individuals with the power of precognition who come together to prevent disastrous events and take down a corrupt lawyer. Contrary to the drama's title, this is a soundtrack you definitely don’t want to miss. Besides featuring performances by the main leads, Lee Jong Suk and Suzy, the soundtrack includes notable tracks such as Henry’s It’s You. This melodic song feels like a love letter from the characters to each other, adding charm to their relationship in the show.

5. Drawer by 10 CM- Our Beloved Summer

Our Beloved Summer tells the story of two former lovers who, years after their high school documentary goes viral, are drawn back into each other’s lives and back in front of the camera. Produced by Nam Hye Seung, the OST features a collection of melodic and heartwarming tracks. Among the standout songs is Drawer by 10 CM, which offers a comforting, cozy feel, much like a warm hug.

6. With You by BTS’ Jimin, Ha Sung Woon- Our Blues

Our Blues explores the bittersweet nature of romance and the highs and lows of life through multiple intertwined stories set on the vibrant Jeju Island. The soundtrack is rich with soulful melodies, but one standout is the collaboration that has elevated the music to a classic level. With You features prominently in the drama, capturing the longing to be close to loved ones. The series itself delves into the poignant emotions experienced by people at various stages of their lives, whether nearing an end, reaching a climax, or starting anew.

7. Sudden Shower by Byeon Woo Seok- Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is a time-traveling love story featuring Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), who navigates between the past and present to alter the fate of her cherished idol, Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok), who had once saved her life with his music and words. The drama's OST perfectly complements its blend of humor, romance, and suspense.

On June 5, CJ ENM announced that the pre-order sales for the Lovely Runner OST album had set a new record for the highest number of pre-orders ever achieved by a Korean OST album, underscoring its remarkable popularity.

One standout OST from Lovely Runner is Sudden Shower, performed by lead actor Byeon Woo Seok. The song, dedicated to Im Sol by his character Ryu Sun Jae, metaphorically explores falling in love amidst a rainstorm. Sun Jae, who initially despised the rain, first encounters Sol during a sudden shower and falls for her instantly, marking her as his first love. The song's emotional resonance made it a significant hit, charting on both MelOn and Billboard charts.

8. All About You by Taeyeon- Hotel del Luna

Hotel del Luna follows Jang Man Wol (IU), the mysterious proprietor of a supernatural hotel, who is bound to the establishment due to a grave sin. She hires Gu Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo), a young man, as the manager, introducing him to a mysterious new world. The soundtrack is filled with standout performances, including Taeyeon's hauntingly beautiful All About You, among others. The OST album’s ethereal quality perfectly complements the show’s supernatural themes, offering a sense of calm and comfort that lingers long after the first listen.

9. Future by Red Velvet- Start Up

Start Up follows young entrepreneurs as they work tirelessly to turn their tech dreams into reality while navigating the challenges of love and success in a competitive world. If you’re searching for a calming, retro-inspired song for your drive, Red Velvet’s Future is a perfect choice. Its electric pop melody sets a relaxing yet exciting mood, and the group's rich vocal performance adds to the song's engaging atmosphere.

10. Everytime by EXO’s Chen and Punch- Descendants of the Sun

Descendants of the Sun tells the story of a soldier in the South Korean Special Forces who falls in love with a talented surgeon. However, their relationship is challenged by their demanding professions, which often keep them apart. In a standout duet, Chen teams up with Punch to deliver a captivating performance. Their harmonizing voices beautifully capture the essence of falling in love, focusing on the deep desire to keep a loved one safe and close despite the challenges of their separate lives.

11. Yours by BTS’ Jin- Jirisan

Jirisan follows Seo Yi Kang (Jun Ji Hyun), who teams up with rookie ranger Kang Hyun Jo (Ju Ji Hoon), a ranger with psychic abilities, to rescue people trapped in dangerous situations on Mount Jiri. The drama's OST features Yours by BTS' Jin, a heart-touching ballad that has resonated deeply with listeners. Since its release, the song has topped various iTunes charts worldwide, highlighting its widespread acclaim and emotional impact.

The best Korean drama songs create the perfect playlist, as they are integral to the shows they accompany. The original soundtracks of K-dramas can truly make or break a series. They set the emotional tone between characters, reveal their unspoken feelings, and enhance the overall experience. These OSTs have a profound impact and are celebrated worldwide.

