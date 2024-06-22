Bae Suzy and Song Hye Kyo enjoy fun ‘date’ at restaurant together; See PICS

Bae Suzy recently shared pictures on her Instagram story showing her hanging out with Song Hye Kyo at a restaurant. Also according to recent reports, Song Hye Kyo, renowned for her roles in dramas such as Descendants of the Sun and The Glory, will be making a guest appearance in the highly anticipated upcoming drama starring Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin.

Song Hye Kyo and Bae Suzy hang out at restaurant

Bae Suzy and Song Hye Kyo were spotted together hanging out at a restaurant. Bae Suzy shared a story on her Instagram on June 22 KST, featuring herself and Song Hye Kyo in casual outfits. Suzy, wearing a blue hat and white top, posed with a side profile and a smile. Song Hye Kyo was also seen posing sideways with her phone as she clicked pictures of Suzy, sporting a black cap.

Song Hye Kyo, a renowned South Korean actress celebrated for her roles in successful dramas like Descendants of the Sun, The Glory, and Encounter, among others, was recently rumored to be making a special guest appearance in the upcoming drama Everything Will Come True, starring Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin.

However, her agency, UAA, stated they cannot confirm these reports. The drama is penned by Kim Eun Sook, who also wrote Descendants of the Sun and The Glory, where Song Hye Kyo previously played leading roles. But now as the stars are seen hanging out together there might be chances of the star making a cameo in Suzy’s upcoming K-drama.

More about Everything Will Come True

Everything Will Come True is an upcoming fantasy romantic comedy centered around an emotionally charged genie trapped inside a lamp and the woman who helps in his escape from confinement. Kim Woo Bin takes on the role of the volatile genie, while Suzy portrays Ga Young, a human character characterized by her lack of emotion.

The drama is scripted by Kim Eun Sook, a renowned writer celebrated for her creations like The Glory, Goblin, Mr. Sunshine, and Heirs, the latter of which also featured Kim Woo Bin. Directing the series is Lee Byung Hun, known for his work on Extreme Job and Melo Is My Nature. Interestingly, Kim Woo Bin and Suzy have previously shared the screen in the popular 2016 drama Uncontrollably Fond.

