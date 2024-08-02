The Queen Woo stills: Jeon Jong Seo arms up to defend herself and her tribe after Ji Chang Wook's death; Check

The Queen Woo's stills featuring Jeon Jong Seo and Kim Mu Yeol's stills were unveiled by the network. The drama has been a hot topic since the announcement of its release because of the star cast and the thrilling plot based on real historical incidents. Jeon Jong Seo, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Mu Yeol, and more come together for this period political piece.

On August 1 and 2, TVING unveiled stills from their upcoming drama The Queen Woo. The stills gave a look into the characters played by Jeon Jong Seo and Kim Mu Yeol. Jeon Jong Seo plays the character of the Queen who has to take matters into her own hands to protect herself and her clan.

See the stills below:

Kim Mu Yeol plays the role of the highest official of Goryeo, Guksang Eul Paso. He is a politician who has risen to the highest of ranks and takes responsibility to protect the palace after the King's sudden death.

Queen Woo is scheduled to premiere on August 29. The drama will include 8 episodes in total and will be streaming on TVING. An international premiere is yet to be announced.

The main cast includes Jeon Jong Seo, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Mu Yeol, Jung Yoo Mi, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Park Ji Hwan. Jung Se Kyo has directed this series. He is also known for the 2020 film Oh! My Gran. Lee Byeong Hak wrote the screenplay for Queen Woo.

The drama tells the story of the first woman who became a queen twice. After the death of King Gogukcheon of Goguryeo, a battle between 5 tribes begins as they want a new King to be seated on the throne within 24 hours so that they can exercise their power through the new King. She marries her younger brother's husband in order to protect her family and tribe.

