Tomorrow’s Lee Soo Hyuk FINALLY reveals what he looks for in a perfect partner

Lee Soo Hyuk the gorgeous model and actor, known for his dreamy visuals is not outspoken. He is known to maintain his broody silent hero persona even in real life, but recently tables turned. The Tomorrow star appeared as a guest on Hong Seok Cheon’s show Jewel Box where he had a lot of conversations about his future plans, his life, and so on. Lee Soo Hyuk during a conversation also revealed his ‘ideal type’ in women.

Lee Soo Hyuk finally reveals what he looks for in a perfect partner

Lee Soo Hyuk with his stunning visuals obviously has an ardent female following and all his fans have always been eager to know what is the actor-model’s ‘ideal type’ but he has always skipped and avoided this question. The Doom at Your Service star made an appearance in Hong Seok Cheon’s show Jewel Box. He talked about many things while on the show, including his roles, future shows, and past when he began as a model.

Lee Soo Hyuk was asked the hottest question by host Hong Seok Cheon, about his ‘ideal type’. The Tomorrow star accepted that he has always avoided this question in interviews. To everyone’s surprise, Lee Soo Hyuk answered the age-old question saying that his ideal type used to be based on looks when he was young and he had many visual preferences. But now he likes people with healthy energy and someone from whom he can learn. So to sum up, his ideal type does not have some must-have hairstyle or height it's about their energy.

Advertisement

Lee Soo Hyuk’s future plans

Lee Soo Hyuk, the K-drama actor and model was last seen in Tomorrow. The star soon will be seen in the upcoming series The Queen ‘Woo’ alongside Jeon Jong Seo and Ji Chang Wook. The actor will also be seen as a male lead in an upcoming drama S Line based on the webtoon of the same name.

Lee Soo Hyuk also attended the Dolce Gabbana show in Milan a few days ago. We are excited to see the future ventures of the handsome and stunning K-drama star.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Tomorrow star Lee Soo Hyuk to lead upcoming webtoon based fantasy drama S Line? Find Out