Lim Ji Yeon faces criticism for applauding Jung Woo Sung at Blue Dragon Film Awards after his out-of-wedlock child controversy

Actress Lim Ji Yeon is in hot water for cheering on Jung Woo Sung at the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards. The actor was recently embroiled in a massive controversy after it came to light that he was fathering an out-of-wedlock child with model Moon Gabi. The situation escalated when a source claimed that he had been in a relationship with a non-celeb woman while having a child with Moon Gabi.

On November 29, he made his first public appearance at the 4th Blue Dragon Film Awards. Initially, it was reported that he changed his mind about attending the ceremony due to the controversy but he appeared after all. Taking the stage, he apologized publicly for 'causing concern', adding that he is taking 'full responsibility' for the child he had with Moon Gabi.

When the camera panned to the audience, several stars were seen applauding him, among them was Lim Ji Yeon, who was also seen cheering him on. The clip quickly went viral online, triggering massive backlash. In particular, many compared her reaction to Hyeri, who was seated just beside her but had a different expression. Many pointed out that the Reply 1988 star was also in such a 'toxic' relationship with her ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol who was accused of breaking up with her for Han So Hee.

Following the controversy, Lim Ji Yeon's Instagram was flooded with criticism. Many commented that she acted like her villain character in The Glory, accusing her of having no sympathy for the women who were being 'played' by Jung Woo Sung.

However, the actress hasn't reacted to the hate and continued to update her social media as usual.

For the unversed, Back in November, Moon Gabi, on her Instagram, shared that she has become the mother of a child, carefully keeping the father's name undisclosed. However, later a Dispatch report claimed that the father was none other than Jung Woo Sung. Later, the actor, through his agency, admitted to fathering the model's son. Controversy erupted when it was reported that he had been in a long-term relationship with a non-celebrity woman. The timeline of these two reportedly collapsed, leading to accusations of him cheating on his girlfriend. It was also reported that Moon Gabi wanted to marry him, but Jung Woo Sung didn't have the same intention, further fueling the controversy.

