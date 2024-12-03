BTS' 2015 single RUN becomes their 37th song to achieve 300 million streams on Spotify

BTS is truly unstoppable. While their latest releases continue to break records, previous hits like RUN also continue to achieve new milestones. Released 9 years ago, this smash-hit song has now surpassed a whopping 300 million streams on Spotify. This marks the septet's 37th song (including feature) to cross the stream count.

According to updates on December 3, BTS' RUN has amassed a remarkable 300,178,051 streams on Spotify, with a daily average of 90,130 streams. The song was released back in November 2015, so it took a little over 8 years and 11 months for it to achieve the stream count on the platform.

Meanwhile, this is the group's 37th song 9 (including feature and solos) to reach this milestone. Their biggest hits like Dynamite, My Universe, Butter, Boy With Luv, FAKE LOVE, DNA, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Permission to Dance, Euphoria, Spring Day, IDOL, BLACK SWAN, RUN BTS, ON, and more have achieved the feat on Spotify.

Congratulations BTS!

On November 30, 2015, BTS released RUN as the lead single of their fourth extended play, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.2. Despite being one of their most straightforward releases of their discography, the song has a vaguely dreamlike and otherworldly feel, that makes it so special. The cinematic music video is equally bold and rebellious, a perfect trademark of the group's earlier hits.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for RUN here:

On the work front, BTS members are currently working on their solo careers. The group hasn't had a release since their 2022 album Proof due to the members' mandatory military enlistment. So far, Jin and J-Hope have been discharged from their duties, while the remaining members are set to return home in June 2025. Amid the excitement of their reunion and a possible comeback, fans are also focused on their individual careers.

Jin recently released his first solo album, Happy, while J-Hope made his comeback earlier this year with an EP HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1 and a docu-series of the same name. SUGA's professional life faced a setback due to the DUI controversy, while RM released his sophomore album, Right Place, Wrong Person. Jimin also unveiled his 2nd solo album, MUSE, while V recently released a new single titled Winter Ahead. Lastly, Jungkook's documentary series I AM STILL earned huge commercial success back in September.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 39th Golden Disc Awards 1st performers lineup: TXT, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE and more to perform in January 2025