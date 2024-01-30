Lollapalooza India 2024 Review: 'Eric Nam toh suna hi hoga'; idol ignites fans with fiery moves and lively songs

Lollapalooza India 2024 proved to be a remarkable event, with a lineup of stellar performances spanning January 27 and January 28 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. Drawing in a diverse array of 40 international and indie artists, the festival attracted thousands of enthusiastic fans, marking a successful second edition. Notably, this year's lineup featured not one, but two esteemed K-pop artists, catering to the genre's dedicated fanbase. Among them, Eric Nam, a South Korean-American singer and songwriter, managed to steal hearts with his captivating performance. Embracing the local culture, Eric Nam infused his set with desi vibes, delighting the crowd by delivering iconic Shah Rukh Khan dialogue. His energetic stage presence had the audience grooving throughout his performance, cementing his status as a crowd favorite.

Eric Nam echoes the stage with an energetic performance; dances alongside Armaan Malik

Eric Nam, who had previously visited India in a different capacity as an analyst from Deloitte to Hyderabad, returned to the country as a beloved musical artist, greeted by hundreds of fans chanting his name. The singer kicked off his performance with Sink or Swim from his recent album House On A Hill, setting the stage on fire for other fan-favorite hits like You're Sexy I'm Sexy, Wildfire, and more.

Amidst the roaring cheers of the crowd, Eric Nam delivered one electrifying performance after another, all the while ensuring the well-being of his devoted fandom, Nam Nation, amidst the rising temperatures of Mumbai. However, the highlight of the event arrived when Eric welcomed his Bollywood friend and singer, Armaan Malik, to the stage. The duo's collaboration on the song Echo had already stirred excitement among fans, but witnessing them perform it live for the first time, especially with their undeniable synergy, sent Nam Nation into a frenzy. Their seamless chemistry and passionate delivery left fans' hearts racing even faster, creating an unforgettable moment for everyone present.

Eric Nam commanded the stage with his effortless cool dance moves, powerful vocals, and charming wit, captivating the audience from start to finish. Despite it being his debut stage in India, Eric Nam exuded a sense of familiarity, instantly connecting with the crowd. His electrifying performance, complete with mesmerizing dance routines and soulful singing, was a visual feast, encouraging fans to dance and groove along with him. Enhanced by special effects like fireworks and billows of white smoke, Eric Nam ensured that every fan, whether old or new, had an unforgettable experience. Closing his set with I Don't Know You Anymore, Eric Nam left an indelible mark on the hearts of everyone present.

Eric Nam’s amazing crowd-work with Nam Nation

Having been acquainted with India previously, Eric Nam skillfully navigated his way into the hearts of his audience. Injecting a dose of Bollywood charm, Eric cleverly incorporated the iconic dialogue of the ever-popular superstar Shah Rukh Khan, quipping, "Hi, I'm Eric... Nam toh suna hi hoga!" This witty wordplay sent the Indian crowd into a frenzy, setting the tone for an electrifying show.

Throughout the performance, Eric ensured there wasn't a single dull moment, engaging with the audience in various ways. Whether introducing his songs or simply interacting and checking in on them with questions, he made everyone feel included. From running across the entire stage to jumping over barricades, Eric ensured the crowd was fully immersed in the experience, dancing, and vibing along with him to his music.

From heartfelt ballads to high-energy anthems, Eric Nam delivered a dynamic performance, pouring his heart and soul into every song. His ability to effortlessly switch between different musical styles while maintaining a strong connection with the audience was truly impressive.

Adding humorous twists and witty banter between songs, Eric kept the atmosphere light-hearted and entertaining, much to the delight of his fans. Moreover, his genuine interaction with the crowd, both during and after the performance, showcased his warmth and appreciation for his fans, further endearing himself to Nam Nation.

Eric's unforgettable performance at Lollapalooza left a lasting impression, and it's no surprise that fans are already eagerly anticipating his return.

