Eric Nam, The Rose, and more at Lollapalooza India 2024: Know dates, artist lineup, other details

Lollapalooza India's upcoming second edition is slated to take place once again at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai, India, spanning from January 27, 2024, to January 28, 2024. This musical extravaganza marks its return to India after a remarkably triumphant inaugural edition, which saw a staggering attendance of over 60,000 patrons in 2023.

Lollapalooza India 2024- dates, times and other details

The 2024 edition of the festival is making a comeback with an impressive lineup of over 35 artists from India and around the world, ready to grace four stages. Currently, tickets are available for purchase, with General Phase II tickets at ₹10,999, Lola Lounge Phase I at ₹18,999, and NEXA Lounge at ₹29,999. Single day passes are priced at ₹6,000, and VIP single day passes are also on offer. Please note that all prices exclude taxes and processing fees, and tickets can be secured through the festival's official website and BookMyShow.

Mark your calendars for Lollapalooza India 2024 , scheduled to take place on January 27 and 28 at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course. The renowned multi-genre music festival is gearing up for its second edition in India, following the success of its first Asia edition held earlier in 2023 at the same venue. Commencing at 1 PM and concluding at 10 PM, the event promises a vibrant experience with a lineup of diverse musical artists, complemented by pre-shows and after-parties.

Advertisement

Lollapalooza India 2024 lineup

Lollapalooza India is making a grand return with a stellar lineup featuring headliners such as Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey , One Republic, Keane, and Lauv. The complete list of lineup for 2024 are as follows:

Sting Jonas Brothers Halsey One Republic Keane Lauv Jungle Royal Blood Upgmafia Meduza Mala Caribou The Rose Eric Nam Anoushka Shankar Fatoumata Diawara Kenny Beats The Raghu Dixit Project When Chai Met Toast The Karan Kanchan Experience Parvaaz Prabh Deep Dualist Inquiry Garden City Movement Komorebi Parekh & Singh Skrat Kamakshi Khanna Ubabe CHRMS Dewdrops Shashwat Bulusu Jatayu Monophonik Sublime Sound Stalvart John Long Distances Megan Murray

In addition to the headliners, Lollapalooza India 2024 has curated an exciting lineup that includes not just one, but two K-pop acts. Among them is The Rose , renowned for their emotionally charged rock sound. Their music, a captivating blend of rock, pop, and blues, delves into themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, promising a rich sonic experience for the audience.

Eric Nam , a highly acclaimed K-pop artist with not just musical prowess but also notable entrepreneurial ventures, is set to grace Lollapalooza India 2024. Beyond his own music, Eric is known for producing reality shows featuring diverse K-pop artists. His earlier hint about a tour in India, revealed in a concert schedule release, has now transformed into reality

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Eric Nam and The Rose at Lollapalooza India 2024: 5 songs each expected in their Mumbai show setlist