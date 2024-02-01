From Nick Jonas’ jiju moment to Eric Nam’s Shah Rukh Khan intro; Top 5 highlights from Lollapalooza India 2024

Lollapalooza India 2024 was held on January 27 and 28 to a crowd of thousands and a list of some very sought-after and favored artists from India and all around the globe. A list of performers including the likes of iconic singer Sting, K-pop gem Eric Nam and in-house beloved When Chai Met Toast, it was musicians galore for the two days full of an eclectic audience.

Lollapalooza India 2024 Top 5 Highlights

Nick Jonas’ jiju moment

The Jonas Brothers, being the headliners on Day 1 of the event, were indeed one of the most looked-forward-to acts. Moreover, it was their debut performance in the country, which had only become more special in the last few years following member Nick Jonas’ marriage with desi girl Priyanka Chopra and the birth of their daughter Malti Marie. So when the trio arrived to a packed crowd in Mumbai on January 27, they were greeted with the chants of ‘jiju’. Taking it in stride, the other two poked fun at Nick as he was made into the nation’s brother-in-law.

Royal Blood chat

Our talk with Royal Blood was filled with laughter, plans for inhaling more Indian food and doing a 10th debut anniversary fireworks show. Ben Thatcher and Mike Kerr, the two who make up the rock band head into an audience view bustling with excitement for their stage and the former even managed to jump down in front of them for some handshakes and an overall fan-appreciation moment. Lollapalooza India 2024 co-produced by BookMyShow, was better with some Royal Blood in it!

One Republic directing crowd to watch Sting

The man behind numerous chart-topping numbers and an interesting blend of sheer art and oozing talent, Ryan Tedder who not only fronts the popular group but also a well-known producer convened a fantastic show filled with mesmerizing moments. However, not letting the flow get to him, and promising to come back again if India would have them, he promptly instructed the fans to proceed to legendary singer Sting’s stage happening right across from theirs in a move that warmed the hearts of many.

Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know

A song that was released around a decade and a half ago, Keane and the age of short-form content have brought back the charm of the song. An unprecedented win for the singer, the crowd awaited his soulful voice belting out the lyrics of the track that had now become a viral sensation on TikTok and Reels. Lo and behold the audience turned into a puddle of merriment when the singer lulled the words to his hit track.

Eric Nam’s Shah Rukh Khan introduction

Day 2 saw another wonder in the form of singer Eric Nam bringing his tour to India, marking his first-ever stage in Mumbai. A sundowner that everyone awaited, the swarm of fans were more than ready for his witty comments and quirky dance moves, which ensured a jolly good time for everyone. However, one of the most loved moments from the set came just as he bid hello to the Namnation and simultaneously gave a nod to Shah Rukh Khan’s famed dialogue when he said, “Hi I’m Eric Nam to suna hi hoga”. A play on his last name and the King, it earned him more brownie points from everyone.

