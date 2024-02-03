'Instant Bond': Eric Nam, Armaan Malik reflect on first meet at Lollapalooza India, share moments with The Rose

Eric Nam and The Rose recently captivated the hearts of numerous K-pop fans with their performance at Lollapalooza India. Additionally, Eric Nam teamed up with Bollywood singer Armaan Malik to debut their collaboration, Echo featuring KSHMR, live for the first time. They later shared heartfelt moments together and expressed gratitude for their time at Lollapalooza, where they enjoyed alongside The Rose.

Eric Nam and Armaan Malik recount their experience

In a Twitter post on February 2nd, Armaan Malik expressed his emotions about meeting Eric Nam in person for the first time since their collaboration on the song Echo. While they had previously connected virtually for the collaboration, this marked their first real-life encounter. The caption of the post read “Last weekend at @LollaIndia, I shared the stage with my brother @ericnamofficial for the very first time, performing our collaboration song #Echo after almost 3 years. Despite never having met Eric before, the bond was instant! Felt like I reconnected with my long lost brother.

Amidst all the joy, the weekend also brought the loss of my pet dog Handsome. Navigating both these extremes has not been easy, but I will always be grateful for the memories made that night “

Armaan also shared adorable pictures of himself and Eric Nam posing together, as well as snapshots from their performance at Lollapalooza India 2024. Additionally, he posted a photo with members of the indie-Korean boy band The Rose, captioning it "with the boys."

Eric Nam also took to his Instagram to share his experience of performing for the first time in India, posting pictures of the stage, the audience, and moments with Armaan Malik. In a picture series captioned "so, when do we go back?" Eric Nam shared a collection of candid moments from his trip to Mumbai. The series includes snapshots of a cute cake welcoming him, The Taj Hotel, bustling streets of Mumbai, and much more.

More about Eric Nam and The Rose at Lollapalooza India 2024

On Day 2, singer Eric Nam graced the stage in Mumbai for the first time. The eagerly anticipated sundowner delighted fans with Eric's witty comments and quirky dance moves, ensuring a lively atmosphere. However, one of the most cherished moments occurred when he greeted the Namnation with a nod to Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue, saying, "Hi I'm Eric Nam, to suna hi hoga." This playful reference to his last name and the Bollywood King earned him even more admiration from the audience.

Also on Day two, The Rose took the stage just before Eric Nam, igniting the atmosphere with an explosion of energy that left fans buzzing with excitement. After eagerly waiting in line, fans were treated to a thrilling up-close experience with the four-membered boy band. Opening with electrifying songs, the members captivated the crowd, leading to enthusiastic sing-alongs and screams of delight. Their performance, as part of the Dawn To Dusk tour, marked their debut appearance in Mumbai, creating a special moment for both the band and their fans.

