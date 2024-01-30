Lollapalooza India 2024 Review: The Rose makes crowd go 'Red' with passion through igniting performance

On January 28, the eagerly awaited day 2 of Lollapalooza India's 2024 edition unfolded with great anticipation. Among the multitude of artists gracing the stage, the presence of The Rose was particularly awaited by K-pop enthusiasts. True to expectations, The Rose delivered an electrifying performance, captivating both fans and non-fans alike with their infectious energy and remarkable music. Their debut performance in India, held in the vibrant city of Mumbai, left attendees grooving to their beats and in awe of their talent, marking a memorable moment for all present.

The Rose performs for the first time in India

The Rose's performance kicked off with an explosion of energy that had fans buzzing with excitement. After eagerly waiting in line, fans were rewarded with a thrilling experience up close with the four-membered boy band. Opening with their electrifying songs, members ignited the crowd, prompting enthusiastic sing-alongs and screams of delight. As part of their Dawn To Dusk tour, the group—composed of Kim Woosung, Park Dojoon, Lee Hajoon, and Lee Jaehyung—made their debut appearance in Mumbai, marking a special moment for both the band and their fans. Despite the afternoon time slot, The Rose ensured a high-octane performance, drawing in a sizable audience with their magnetic stage presence. Their setlist included hits like Eclipse, their debut single Sorry, the recently released Back To Me as well as Red, before culminating their performance with the crowd-favorite ‘Wonder,’ leaving an indelible mark on their first performance in Mumbai. The addition of the Korean indie-rock band The Rose to this year's lineup has sparked immense excitement within the rising fanbase of South Korean music and needless to say they delivered.

The Rose makes the crowd scream with their energy

Standing in the midst of the scorching afternoon sun, with rays beating down relentlessly, all feelings of pain and exhaustion dissipated the moment the beloved boyband took the stage. With electrifying guitar solos and spirited interactions with fans, The Rose ensured to keep their audience engaged throughout their set. Amidst screams of adoration, the band members periodically checked in on their audience, ensuring everyone was enjoying themselves. Introducing themselves and recounting their humble beginnings as buskers in Hongdae, The Rose shared their journey, endearing themselves even more to their dedicated fanbase, known as Black Rose. The crowd erupted with excitement as member Dojoon proudly displayed the Black Rose flag, waving it in front of the ecstatic attendees. The energy was palpable as the audience sang along and jumped to the rhythm, while The Rose dynamically navigated the stage, ensuring every fan had a clear view of their performance.

Tears welled up in the eyes of fans as they witnessed their favorite band delivering an unforgettable performance, belting out hit songs that resonated deeply with their hearts. The overwhelming response from the crowd made it evident: The Rose's presence in India was cherished, and their fans eagerly anticipated their return for a concert dedicated solely to their dedicated fanbase.

