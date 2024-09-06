Love Next Door: ZEROBASEONE to drop OST Reaching for Tomorrow’s You for Jung Hae In, Jung So Min’s rom-com

ZEROBASEONE (ZB1) has recorded their first K-drama OST ever. The group is set to release Reaching for Tomorrow’s You as an original soundtrack for Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s ongoing rom-com drama Love Next Door. The song will be featured in the drama’s next episode.

The song will be included in the drama’s OST Part 3. It is slated to release on September 8 at 6 PM KST. It will be dropped just before the broadcast of episode 8 and will also feature in it.

According to sources, the song is infused with the alternative rock genre and it is expected to capture the long history shared by Love Next Door lead characters Choi Seung Ho and Baek Seok Ryu.

tvN has already released an MV highlight, showing the ZEROBASEONE members recording the OST and how it elevates the drama’s scenes. Meanwhile, ZB1 fans are eagerly looking forward to the song’s official release as this will mark the first OST in the group’s discography since their debut.

Love Next Door is a popular ongoing rom-com drama headlined by Jung Hae In and Jung So Min. The story centers around the two main characters Choi Seung Ho and Baek Seok Ryu. Their mothers have been best friends since their childhood and thus for the most part of their early life, the duo grew up together.

After 10 years, when Baek Seok Ryu returns to South Korea from the U.S., their relationship dynamic changes completely. While she is struggling to find her dreams after facing major life setbacks, Choi Seung Ho’s old feelings make a comeback.

Viewers are now eagerly looking forward to a heart-warming on-screen romance between Jung Hae In who plays Choi Seung Ho and Jung So Min who personifies Baek Seok Ryu.

Love Next Door airs as a Saturday-Sunday drama on tvN at 9:20 PM KST. It is also available to stream on Netflix.

