Love Next Door Ep 7 preview: Jung So Min wonders why Jung Hae In knows all her embarrassing moments; watch

Love Next Door is an ongoing K-drama series starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the lead roles. Several episodes of the show have been released and have managed to draw in audiences right from the start. However, a preview clip of the upcoming episode has been released where Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s relationship steadily develops.

On September 4, 2024, a preview clip for episode 7 of Love Next Door was released, where Jung Hae In and Jung So Min are seen taking a walk together down a road. During the stroll, Jung So Min starts to talk about all the times when she has been at her lowest. However, during all her embarrassing moments, she always finds Jung Hae In to be present at that moment. She realizes that he knows about all the instances that she tries to keep hidden from others.

Furthermore, the production team has also released couple photos of Jung So Min and Jung Hae In indicating that their closeness will be showcased more in the show.

The story revolves around childhood friends turned rivals Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo. Baek Seok Ryu has always achieved success, from acing her exams to landing her ideal job. However, after a significant event, she decides to leave her position as a project manager at a major company.

On the other hand, Choi Seung Hyo is a renowned architect and the CEO of Architecture Atelier In. He is described as an attractive individual who is well-liked by everyone. However, they meet each other again in their adulthood, sparking old feelings and confronting things that were left unsaid.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young and more.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, the show is set to premiere on August 17, 2024, every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean network, tvN. The show will also be streaming on Netflix in select regions.

