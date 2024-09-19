Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok lands at third in September advertisement model brand reputation rankings; Know who claimed first spot

Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok secured third place in the September brand reputation rankings for advertisement models. Olympic medalists and trot singer Lim Young Woong took the top spots. The Korean Business Research Institute has released this month's rankings, highlighting the popularity of these figures in advertising.

The rankings were based on an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from August 5 to September 5. The Korean Business Research Institute assessed factors such as participation, communication, media presence, and social value to calculate each star's overall brand reputation index for September.

Table tennis player and Olympic medalist Shin Yubin topped the September list with an impressive brand reputation index of 5,247,583, significantly outpacing the competition.

Trot singer Lim Young Woong secured second place with a brand reputation index of 2,492,704, reflecting a modest 3.87% increase since August. A talented South Korean ballad, pop, and trot artist, Lim debuted with his first single Hate You after signing with Mulgogi Music in 2016.

He rose to fame by winning first place in the reality show Mr. Trot, competing against 17,000 applicants. In 2021, he achieved his first number-one hit on the Gaon Digital Chart with the single My Starry Love.

Byeon Woo Seok closely followed in third place with a brand reputation index of 2,404,235, reflecting an impressive 68.22% increase from last month. He gained widespread popularity for his role as Ryu Sun Jae in the 2024 television series Lovely Runner. His previous credits include the film 20th Century Girl (2022) and the series Record of Youth and Strong Girl Nam Soon.

On July 19, 2023, Byeon Woo Seok was cast in his first leading role as Ryu Sun Jae in tvN's time-slip romance series Lovely Runner, alongside Kim Hye Yoon. The show premiered in April 2024. To prepare for his role as an idol, he took singing lessons to refine his vocal skills. Following the series' success, Byeon became a household name.

Meanwhile, archer and Olympic gold medalist Kim Woojin secured fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,079,153. Close behind, Olympic shooter and gold medalist Kim Yeji rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,042,131.

The top 30 in September advertisement model brand reputation rankings are

Shin Yubin Lim Young Woong Byeon Woo Seok Kim Woojin Kim Yeji Yoo Jae Suk Oh Sanguk ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Son Heung Min Ma Dong Seok Lim Sihyeon BTS Kim Je Deok Huh Mimi IU Lee Joo Myung Han Ji Min Kim Soo Hyun Lee Woo Seok Jeon Hunyoung aespa Park Ho Jin Um Tae Goo SEVENTEEN BLACKPINK Nam Suhyeon Gong Yoo IVE Lee Chan Won Jo Jung Suk

