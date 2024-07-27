Did you know Byeon Woo Seok ended up changing a scene in Lovely Runner’s script because he couldn’t stop crying? Know heartwarming story

With tvN's popular time-slip romance drama Lovely Runner officially concluded, many fans are still struggling with letting go after the end of the beloved series.

A behind-the-scenes video from the final episodes was released post-finale, revealing an emotional moment that had to be adjusted due to Byeon Woo Seok's inability to stop crying. The reason behind this heartfelt response is both touching and emotional.

Byeon Woo Seok’s emotional response led script to change in Lovely Runner

According to the script, Byeon Woo Seok's character, Ryu Sun Jae, was not supposed to cry while listening to Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon)'s grandmother. However, Byeon Woo Seok was unable to hold back his tears during this scene.

The moment features a touching exchange between Ryu Sun Jae and Kim Hye Yoon's character Im Sol’s grandmother, Jung Mal Ja, portrayed by Sung Byung Sook. The grandmother offers a heartfelt wish for Ryu Sun Jae's long life filled with happiness. While he initially smiles brightly, the emotion overwhelms him, and he ends up shedding tears.

In the unseen clips from Lovely Runner released on tvN's YouTube channel, the scene where Byeon Woo Seok cried was not part of the original plan. However, the actor was deeply moved and couldn't control his tears.

The director, noticing the emotional impact, spoke with Byeon Woo Seok and Sung Byung Sook and encouraged them to proceed with the scene. He acknowledged that while the tears were unplanned, they added a unique charm to the moment and suggested that the actor should embrace the emotion and continue with it.

Advertisement

Watch the behind the scenes here-

Many fans believe that Byeon Woo Seok's emotional reaction in the scene may have been influenced by his personal connection to his own grandmother. In a recent appearance on On You Quiz on the Block, he opened up about an emotional memory involving his grandmother.

He shared that she had been a strong supporter throughout his life and that they spent a great deal of time together during his childhood. This deep personal bond likely contributed to his heartfelt response during the scene.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Lovely Runner concluded on May 28 with a joyful ending for all the characters, sparking a significant buzz on social media. The drama achieved a personal milestone by recording its highest ratings since its release. Following the success of the K-drama, Byeon Woo Seok gained global popularity and won hearts worldwide. He embarked on his first Asia fan meeting tour, titled SUMMER LETTER.

Advertisement

The time-slip series Lovely Runner, in which Byeon Woo Seok starred opposite Kim Hye Yoon, showcased his character Ryu Sun Jae's selfless love and perfect boyfriend qualities, endearing him to fans. The success of the television series earned him the affectionate nickname Nation's Boyfriend. For his role as Ryu Sun Jae, Woo Seok even took singing lessons to refine his vocal skills, as his character was an idol in the series.

ALSO READ: ‘Danoh-ya are you living well?’: Kim Hye Yoon receives messages from co-stars Rowoon, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, and more during Japan fanmeet