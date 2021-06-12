Mandela, Tu Hai Mera Sunday, to Rocket Singh: Five underrated films to binge watch this weekend

Pinkvilla has curated a list of films that one can binge watch through this weekend and these are some underrated gems, which will surely bring a smile on everyone’s face.

The weekend is here and it’s time to discuss some underrated films that families can watch over the next two days. While some places in India are still under lockdown, some places are slowly opening up, but in stressful times like these, all that one needs is some slice of life entertainment. Pinkvilla has curated a list of films that one can binge watch through this weekend and these are some underrated gems, which will surely bring a smile on everyone’s face.

Mandela

A political satire set in a small village of Tamil Nadu and speaks volumes about the power of that “one vote”. Director Madonne Ashwin adopts the Humour Emotion Drama (HED) formula and the satire is unlike anything that a viewer has seen before in Indian cinema. It is set on the backdrop of a village panchayat election scenario between two political parties where a local barber's (Yogi Babu) vote will determine the fate of the election.

Language: Tamil, Platform: Netflix

Tu Hai Mera Sunday

The 2016 film featuring Barun Sobti in lead is a simple tale of how a group of five friends unite every Sunday morning to play the sport of Football and what happens when one fine day their game on the beach is cancelled due to some unforeseen circumstances. With humor and element of self-discovery in its backdrop, the Milind Dhaimade is a take on how Mumbai is slowly turning into a concrete jungle with no space in the city for the kids and adults to play a sport like Football or Cricket.

Language: Hindi, Platform: Netflix

Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year

This is one Ranbir Kapoor film that deserves all the love and attention. It’s about how a fresher, who is not respected at his organization, goes ahead to start his own sales company, which climbs the ladder of success in a quick span due to dedication, hard-work and passion for work. It’s the last film that Shimit Amin directed and one awaits an update on his next film now.

Language: Hindi, Platform: Amazon Prime

Oh My Kaduvale

A young man fed up with life on his own admission is given a chance by God to go back in time and live life on his new terms by rectifying all the mistakes. It’s essentially a love triangle, with a unique backdrop of fantasy, and the situational humor padded with a subtle social message would make you believe in the idea of destiny and accept life for what it is. It’s directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, and features Ashok Selvan in lead with Ritika Singh and Vani Bhojan as the female leads.

Language: Tamil, Platform: Zee 5

Jagga Jasoos

This one is a typical Disney film, a visual spectacle that transports you on an adventurous ride with goofy characters, musical settings and animals in the world of fairy tales. While the influx of music at regular intervals limited it’s reach at the box-office, this one is definitely a film that makes for a perfect family watch with little kids on a Sunday afternoon. The Anurag Basu directorial would remind one about TinTin, though it’s Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s presence, which brings in the Bollywood touch.

Language: Hindi, Platform: Netflix

