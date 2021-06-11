The Family Man 3 to Special OPS, Asur 2: Indian web series we can't wait to release

With there being a constant chatter around the season 3 of Raj and DK’s espionage, The Family Man, we curate a list of web-shows whose next season is keenly awaited by one and all.

The Covid 19 pandemic has considerably changed the pattern of consuming content for the Indian audiences with the digital medium dominating the convention mode of entertainment. Over the last couple of years, we consumed quite a lot of content offered by various OTT players that left us on the cliff-hanger. With there being a constant chatter around the season 3 of Raj and DK’s espionage, The Family Man, we curate a list of web-shows whose next season is keenly awaited by one and all.

The Family Man 3

After fighting Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the first two seasons, Srikant and JK are set to take on China in the third season of The Family Man. The new opponent aside, one expects Raj and DK to answer several other queries – ranging from the turbulent relationship of Srikant and Suchitra, the return of Zoya to TASC, the relevance of mysterious man, Chellam sir and a lot more. Family Man is clearly the biggest IP on the digital world in India at the moment, and the expectations are phenomenal to say the least.

Asur 2

Asur was a one of its kind web series created by Gaurav Shukla, Shweta More and Vibhav Shikdar, as they merged the world of mythology into the thriller format. It’s easily among the finest and most underrated content that we have seen in the web-space and the first season took us through Dhananjay (Arshad Warsi) and Nikhil (Barun Sobti) to find a psychopath killer. The first season ends on a cliffhanger with the creators hinting at an insider from CBI, Rasool, working closely with Dhananjay and Nikhil on the said case being the real mastermind behind all the killings. What, why and how? It’s something that season 2 will answer.

Undekhi 2

Undekhi is yet another series that would be remembered as an underrated creation of the world of web space. The Sidharth Sengupta creation is based on true events and depicts the two aspects of the society - the power-drunk influential people who think they can get away with anything and the oppressed, subjected to years of torture, who finally decide to bring themselves to justice. The season two ends on a cliff-hanger with DSP Barun Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya), trying to escape the land of powerful with Teji (Anchal Singh), who is one of the key witnesses of a murder that took place in the first episode. The first season has laid the foundation for thrill and drama at another level going forward.

Special OPS

This is among those rare shows on the web space where the makers have provided a conventional closure to the tale in the first season and are looking to put the team on an all together fresh mission going forward. Neeraj Pandey has treated this as a film franchise, wherein every new season will be a new story. The characters are memorable, and that’s the key for a long running franchise. The filmmaker has also adopted a novel approach by bringing a first “1.5” meaning, a prequel to the world of Special Ops, showing the making of Himmat Singh portrayed by Kay Kay Menon. With Neeraj Pandey at the helm of affairs, and the fascinating world of special operating units in India, this is one franchise that deserves to be in the watch list.

Maharani 2

The game of power and politics has always been showcased as something grey and murky. With his web-show, Maharani, Subhash Kapoor tries to bring in a new arc to this complex world of politics in Bihar. As the above shows, even this one ends on a cliffhanger, with the second season set to be a fight for the CM Seat between the husband and wife, aka. Former CM, Bheema Bharti and Present CM, Rani Bharti. While the first season was set against the backdrop of a 900 crore scam, it would be interesting to see the way forward for the next season, as the world promises to be a lot more than just a game of power.

There are other series like Panchayat, Selection Day and Kota Factory, whose new season is keenly awaited.

