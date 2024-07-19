Meet K-drama actress with full-ride scholarship in college, chose to pursue acting full-time and was linked to Byeon Woo Seok after fame

Today, we will have a closer look at the life and career of such a K-drama actress whose passion for acting will surprise you. In her academic life, she was an ace student, who received a merit-based full-ride scholarship in college. However, while pursuing her film studies, she relentlessly worked to hone her acting skills. Now, she is the talk of the town, even giving rise to dating rumors with Byeon Woo Seok.

Meet K-drama star who dreamed of becoming actress since middle school

We bet you already have a guess. If not, then let us reveal it is none other than Kim Hye Yoon. Yes, the actress who recently shot to global fame with the lead role in tvN’s hit rom-com Lovely Runner.

Let’s start from the beginning of her journey. Born on November 10, 1996, in South Korea’s Gyeonggi Province, Kim Hye Yoon dreamed of becoming an actress since her middle school days.

During high school, she enrolled in an acting academy and started auditioning for minor roles. Around this time, her goal was to prepare herself while learning more about the field.

K-drama star who chose passion for acting over academics

In 2013, Kim Hye Yoon made her official debut with a role in the KBS2 TV series Samsaengi. In 2014, she bagged another role in OCN’s crime thriller series Bad Guys. This role provided her with some initial recognition she needed in her career.

Advertisement

In 2015, she enrolled in Konkuk University for further studies. During this time, she was receiving a merit-based full-ride scholarship while only acting in minor roles to avoid interruption in her studies.

However, the world of screens soon sent her another love call and Kim Hye Yoon couldn’t reject it. While juggling between career and academics, she earned her biggest role yet at that time in the 2017 mystery thriller Memories of a Murderer. Leading up to her graduation in film studies, the actress began auditioning on full scale around 2019.

This K-drama star launched stardom with SKY Castle

Finally, she launched her stardom with a pivotal role in the JTBC drama SKY Castle. It is said that to bag this character, she beat 200 others in the audition process. With the explosive success of the series, her distinguishing role as an aspiring yet unfriendly ladylike high schooler garnered massive recognition for her, even winning the Best New Actress at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Advertisement

The journey continues for this K-drama actress

In 2019, Kim Hye Yoon bagged her first lead role in MBC’s fantasy romance drama Extraordinary You. Her synergy with Rowoon and Lee Jae Wook in this webtoon-based drama further cemented her name as a talented actress.

In the following years, she continued to advance in her career with a string of unexpected roles that perfectly demonstrated her ability and skills.

She was cast as one of the leads in physiological thriller Midnight (2019), launched her first lead role in a film with 2020s The Girl on a Bulldozer, starred in tvN’s historical drama Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, acted alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in Snowdrop, and more.

Kim Hye Yoon's rise to global fame

Kim Hye Yoon returned to the small screen with a lead role in tvN’s fantasy rom-com Lovely Runner. With no high-profile actors, viewers initially didn’t have much hope for this project. However, the actress along with the lead actor Byeon Woo Seok, and the production team proved everyone wrong.

Advertisement

Lovely Runner witnessed a wild success worldwide, becoming the most buzzed drama of 2024. In particular, Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok’s on-screen chemistry swooned fans so much that many even hoped for their real-life romantic involvement. Shortly after the drama aired, rumors emerged that the duo had been seeing each other in real life. Though it hasn’t come true yet sadly, it’s safe to say Kim Hye Yoon’s powerful acting ability fooled everyone!

ALSO READ: Former TVXQ member Kim Jaejoong details being 'kissed' by trespassing sasaeng fan in own house