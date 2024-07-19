Former TVXQ member Kim Jaejoong details being 'kissed' by trespassing sasaeng fan in own house

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Recently, Kim Jaejoong appeared on a variety show named Midnight Horror Story. During the episode, the former TVXQ member recalled when a sasaeng fan trespassed into his house and inappropriately touched him. As he detailed the incident for the first time on air, the other cast members were absolutely shocked to hear the chilling story.

On July 19, SPOTV News reported that during the trailer for his upcoming episode of MBC’s Midnight Horror Story, Kim Jaejoong detailed how a sasaeng fan inappropriately touched him. He has previously talked about this incident, however, this is the first time, he provided so many details about the shocking tale.

According to the report, the singer said that it is not ghosts or spirits he fears the most, but rather humans. He went on to share the chilling tale of when a sasaeng (stalker or overly obsessive fan) broke into his house, while he was sleeping inside his room.

The former TVXQ member revealed that he awoke to a woman on top of him. Though, at first, the scene appeared like a dream to him, soon he realized that it was all real.

Kim Jaejoong then went on to share that a sasaeng fan used to ring his doorbell almost every day. When she was caught by the Police, the individual reportedly said that she wanted to feel the K-pop idol’s hands by touching the same surface as him.

However, according to Kim Jaejoong’s revelation on this show, the woman not only grabbed his hands but also forcefully kissed him. After hearing about his past experience, the Midnight Horror Story cast members agreed on why he is most afraid of stalkers like this.

As the atmosphere became heavier, Kim Jaejoong ended his revelation, saying that fans should refrain from such excessive behavior that scars the K-pop idols forever.

Kim Jaejoong's recent activities

On the work front, Kim Jaejoong released his fourth full-length solo album FLOWER GARDEN on June 26, 2024. He has also revealed that he will soon debut a self-produced K-pop idol group. On the other hand, he is also set to make his K-drama comeback with the upcoming rom-com Bad Memory Eraser, which will premiere on August 2.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

