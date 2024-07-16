Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook spotted filming for upcoming rom-com Black Salt Dragon; see PICS

Black Salt Dragon is one of the most anticipated rom-com K-dramas and just a while ago the main leads of the drama Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook were spotted filming it on the set.

Black Salt Dragon: Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook snapped on the sets of the upcoming rom-com

On July 16, 2024, fans took to X (previously Twitter) to share snaps of Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook filming for the upcoming rom-com K-drama Black Salt Dragon. In the photos, Moon Ga Young looks as mesmerizing as ever in a pink dress while Chun Hyun Wook is encompassing a strong lead in a three-piece suit ensemble.

Check out Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook's PICS on the sets of Black Salt Dragon here:

Meanwhile, Moon Ga Young’s True Beauty co-star Im Se Mi is set to reunite with the actress on Black Salt Dragon. Additionally, Kwak Si Yang has confirmed to join the cast as well.

Know more about Black Salt Dragon

Black Salt Dragon is based on the webtoon of the same name and follows the story of a man and a woman who met initially as players of an online game. They are reunited by the hands of fate 16 years later but as boss and employee.

Advertisement

Moon Ga Young will portray Baek Soo Jung, a hardworking and skilled employee at Yongseong Department Store. Choi Hyun Wook will play the role of Ban Joo Yeon, her boss and superior.

Baek Soo Jung and Ban Joo Yeon’s first meeting as online game characters seems to have affected both of them in different ways. Ban Joo Yeon has grown to become a perfectionist after getting rejected by his first love whom he met through an online game. Baek Soo Jung is known to stand up for herself and from time to time she becomes a headache for her boss, Ban Joo Yeon.

Black Salt Dragon is slated to release in the first half of 2025 on tvN.

Moon Ga Young is best known for K-dramas Welcome to Waikiki 2, Link: Eat, Love, Kill, and True Beauty. Choi Hyun Wook is well known for his memorable performances in Weak Hero Class 1, Racket Boys, and Twinkling Watermelon.