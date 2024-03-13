Moving's Han Hyo Joo to star alongside actor Shun Oguri in Japanese rom-com Romantics Anonymous

Han Hyo Joo Moving’s star will be making her comeback to romantic comedy dramas soon. Han Hyo Joo, the Korean actress is known for her roles in K-dramas W: Two Worlds, Happiness, and movies Masquerade, and Cold Eyes amongst others. The Happiness actress is now set to embark on a new acting journey alongside the popular Japanese actor Shun Oguri.

Han Hyo Joo Set to star alongside Japanese star Shun Oguri in Japanese rom-com Romantics Anonymous

Han Hyo Joo will be seen starring alongside Japan Sinks: People of Hope actor Shun Oguri in an upcoming Netflix romantic comedy Japanese drama. The drama has the working title of Romantics Anonymous. Romantics Anonymous has been adapted from a French movie directed by Jean Pierre Ameris, which follows the story of a shy and overtly timid chocolatier who stars working at a small chocolate shop.

Han Hyo Joo will portray the character of the socially anxious chocolatier who has an unimaginable talent for confectionery but struggles. Shun Oguri will play the owner of the small chocolate shop where she will start working, he is a nervous character himself. The Japanese rom-com will follow the story of these two socially anxious characters as they bond and grow close to each other. The series will be a big stir in both Japan and Korea, as both actors are famous in their respective arenas and this collaboration will bring those together.

The series will be directed by the renowned director of the Japanese film I Want To Eat Your Pancreas, Sho Tsukikawa.

More about Han Hyo Joo and Shun Oguri

Han Hyu Joo and Shun Oguri are at the top of their fields and have immense popularity in both regions- Korea and Japan.

Han Hyo Joo proved her acting prowess in the series Moving and the Netflix film Believer 2. She is known for taking roles that are challenging and bring out her talent. She has previously starred in Japanese movies like The Sun Does Not Move, and Miracle: Devil Claus' Love and Magic. This venture into a Japanese rom-com will be her return to the genre in a long time. She will be soon seen in the thriller series Blood Free.

Shun Oguri is a famous Japanese actor with more than 100 titles to his name he has gained popularity internationally as well. He is known for his dramas GTO, Gintama, Hana Yori Dango among many others. It will be an absolute treat to watch these two star actors in a rom-com drama.

