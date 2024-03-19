Han Hyo Joo takes form of commanding CEO in latest preview of upcoming suspense thriller drama Blood Free; Watch

Han Hyo Joo, the star of the K-drama Moving is going to be back on the small screen soon with a brand new suspense thriller series Blood Free. The series is set to premiere soon and audiences seem excited to see the truth unfold in this new exciting thriller with science fiction series. Before the drama premiere, a new preview of Blood Free has been released to increase the excitement among viewers.

Han Hyo Joo takes the form of a commanding CEO in latest preview of thriller drama Blood Free

Han Hyo Joo plays Yoon Ja Yoo, the CEO and founder of Blood Free or BF company which genetically engineers meat. She later hires a bodyguard, an ex-army officer Woo Chae Woon played by Joo Ji Hoon. He is a martial arts expert and tenacious as he searches for truth in this new thriller series.

In the latest preview for Blood Free, Han Hyo Joo as CEO of BF company can be seen introducing a revolutionary new product. She takes the stage at a conference where CEO Yoo Ja Yoo first thanks everyone for attending the event on Christmas for the presentation of BF’s new product. Han Hyo Joo goes on to say that cell-cultured meat is a better option than eating animals which are one of the prime sources of greenhouse gases. She also adds that only 1 percent of the genetically engineered and cultured meat that her company produces matches the same product amount of an animal.

At the end, the CEO announces that the new product will be launched as a series of servers bringing covered tables into the room. We also see Joo Ji Hoon as he keenly watches the whole presentation. Blood Free will be streamed worldwide on Disney Plus from April 10.

Watch Han Hyo Joo and Joo Ji Hoon starrer Blood Free preview here.

Know Han Hyo Joo

Han Hyo Joo was the star of the most-watched Korean series on Disney Plus, Moving where she played the character of Lee Mi Yeon. She debuted as an actress with the sitcom Nonstop 5 and in films through the gangster comedy film My Boss, My Teacher. Some of her noted roles in K-dramas are in Happiness, W: Two Worlds Apart, and the films Masquerade, Cold Eyes, and Believer 2 amongst others. She will soon be the lead in Blood Free and is also confirmed to star in the upcoming Japanese rom-com Romantic Anonymous.

