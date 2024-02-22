Happy Han Hyo Joo Day: Dong Yi, W, Happiness, Moving, more; 6 best roles to celebrate versatile actress' birthday

We are celebrating the versatile actress Han Hyo Joo on her special day! From historical dramas like Dong Yi to the fantasy realm of W and heartwarming tales like Happiness, she has graced various genres with her exceptional talent. As we honor her on her birthday, let's delve into six of her best roles, showcasing the depth and diversity that make Han Hyo Joo a beloved figure in the world of Korean entertainment.

Han Hyo Joo turns 37

Han Hyo Joo, born on February 22, 1987, in Cheongju, South Korea, is a celebrated actress, model, and singer known for her versatile performances across various entertainment mediums. Rising to fame with roles in television series like Heaven & Earth, Iljimae, and Brilliant Legacy, she solidified her status with the historical drama Dong Yi, earning the Best Actress award at the 47th Baeksang Arts Awards in 2011.

Her cinematic prowess is evident in hit films like Masquerade, a top-grossing Korean film, and Cold Eyes, where she clinched the Best Actress honor at the 34th Blue Dragon Film Awards. Han Hyo Joo's impactful contributions extend to dramas like W, Happiness, and Moving.

In addition to her artistic achievements, Han Hyo Joo navigated her academic journey, graduating from Dongguk University's College of Arts in 2010. From her early prowess in sports during childhood to her impressive acting career and academic pursuits, Han Hyo Joo exemplifies a multi-talented artist with a remarkable journey in the South Korean entertainment industry. As fans celebrate her birthday, her captivating performances continue to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

6 of Han Hyoo Joo’s best roles to mark her birthday

1. Dong Yi

Han Hyo Joo's portrayal of Choe Dong Yi in the historical television series Dong Yi stands as a testament to her exceptional acting prowess. In this captivating role, Han Hyo Joo brings to life the character's journey from a humble servant to a court lady inspector, driven by a quest for justice and the truth. Dong Yi's resilience, intelligence, and unwavering determination are skillfully conveyed by Han Hyo Joo, earning her acclaim and accolades. The series' success across Asia, coupled with Han Hyo Joo's stellar performance, solidified her status as a leading actress in the South Korean entertainment industry.

2. Masquerade

In the film Masquerade, Han Hyo Joo delivers a compelling performance as Queen Consort Yoo, portraying a character caught in the complexities of political intrigue and deception. Amidst the turmoil of a king's impersonation, Han Hyo Joo's portrayal reflects the queen's internal conflict as she grapples with the dual personas. The actress skillfully navigates the emotional nuances of her role, adding depth to the narrative. Through her nuanced expressions and compelling presence, Han Hyo Joo contributes to the film's success, complementing the stellar cast and earning praise for her impactful depiction of a character entangled in the web of royal secrets.

3. W: Two Worlds

In the television series W: Two Worlds Han Hyo Joo captivates audiences with her portrayal of Oh Yeon Joo alongside Lee Jong Suk. Her character is a skilled cardiothoracic surgeon thrust into the fantastical universe of her father's webtoon creation. As the character bridging the gap between reality and fiction, Han Hyo Joo navigates the complexities of the dual worlds with grace and conviction. Her performance adds emotional depth to the romantic storyline and underscores the challenges faced by her character. With a nuanced portrayal, Han Hyo Joo contributes to the series' success, earning praise for her ability to convey the intricacies of Oh Yeon-joo's journey across the boundaries of imagination and reality.

4. Happiness

In the apocalyptic thriller series Happiness, Han Hyo Joo takes on the role of Yoon Sae Bom opposite to Park Hyung Sik. Yoon Sae Boom is a resilient member of the Special Operations Unit police squad. Known for her decisiveness, determination, and intelligence, Yoon Sae Bom finds herself grappling with the challenges of a world plagued by the Lytta Virus, also known as ‘mad person disease.’ As the narrative unfolds, Han Hyo Joo's portrayal adds depth to the character's journey, showcasing her adaptability and strength in the face of a global pandemic. Through her performance, Han Hyo Joo contributes to the gripping narrative of survival, love, and societal tensions in this dystopian setting.

5. Moving

In Moving, Han Hyo Joo portrays Lee Mi Hyun, the wife of Doo Sik and mother of Bong Seok. Running a tonkatsu restaurant, her character possesses enhanced senses to a superhuman level. A former ANSP intelligence analyst, Mi Hyun navigates the complexities of her newfound abilities while balancing her role as a parent and spouse. Through Han Hyo Joo's performance, Mi Hyun's journey unfolds with depth and authenticity, as she grapples with the discovery of her superpowers amidst the challenges of everyday life. Han Hyo Joo's portrayal adds layers to the character, contributing to the intrigue and dynamics of the supernatural drama series.

6. Believer 2

In Believer 2, Han Hyo Joo portrays Big Knife, the closest associate of Mr. Lee (portrayed by Cha Seung Won) and the one responsible for handling the affairs of the elusive drug organization. As a pivotal character within the intricate web of the criminal cartel, Han Hyo Joo's portrayal of Big Knife adds intensity and complexity to the action crime film. Her involvement in the narrative contributes to the suspense and unfolds essential layers of the storyline, making her character a key player in the relentless pursuit led by Cho Jin Woong's detective character, Jo Won Ho.

