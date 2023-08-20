Moving: Han Hyo Joo gets emotional sharing photos of Lee Jung Ha, fans coo at adorable mother-son duo

Moving star Han Hyo Joo shared her love for her character and gratitude towards Lee Jung Ha who played the role of her son in the sci-fi drama. The W Two World actress is known for her exemplary acting skills and she showed her very different side putting in all her emotions as a mother and giving an amazing action performance. On the other hand, Lee Jung Ha also showed his passion for acting and did his best to emerge in the character of Bong Seok. The two actors showed their mother-son chemistry in the K-drama and shared their gratitude to each other on Instagram after the series aired.

Han Hyo Joo gets emotional sharing photos of Lee Jung Ha

On August 20 KST, The Pirates actress posted pictures with the Run On actor with an emotional caption for her role as a mother and her son Kim Bong Seok. She captioned it with, "It feels like it was yesterday when I shed tears while reading the script, time really flies fast. Jung Ha thank you for playing Bong Seok. In Moving, I laughed when Bong Seok laughed, I cried when Bong Seok cried. It's a huge deal for me. You have done well, my son. Fly over the sky peacefully". Lee Jung Ha wrote a sweet poem-like note under the comment as a reply to the post, "Because my mom I existed, Because my mom I could do it. I am always grateful that you were my mom. My mom is genuinely the best". Fans loved to see the mother-son pair sharing this adorable moment together.

Han Hyo Joo and Lee Jung Ha in Moving

The Happiness actors played the character of Lee Mi Hyeon, a former National Intelligence Service agent who possessed the superpower of five senses. She is also the mother of Kim Bong Seok, played by Lee Jung Ha, one of the three high school students who have superpowers hiding from the gaze of ordinary human beings. Han Hyo Joo and Lee Jung Ha have shown their bond as mother and son very well, receiving praise and compliments from the viewers. She transformed into the role of the mother of a high school student leaving fans in awe, while the Nevertheless actor put on weight to devote himself to the role of Kim Bong Seok.

