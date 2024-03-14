Did you know Moving star Han Hyo Joo starred in action scene with Indian actress Shruti Hassan? Find out

Han Hyo Joo, a popular Korean actress has been ruling South Korean TV and film industry since her debut. To date, the actress has delivered phenomenal performances in many K-dramas and films. But the news of her starring in an American action series, alongside many Hollywood stars stunned the fans back in 2019.

Han Hyo Joo's thrilling face-off with Indian actress Shruti Hassan

In the action-packed series titled Treadstone, from the world of popular film franchise, Jason Bourne captured Han Hyo Joo as a Treadstone agent.

She embodies the character of So Hyun Park, a trained agent who comes from North Korea and shares screen space with Indian actress Shruti Hassan, who also stars as a Delhi-based agent named Nira Patel. The duo captivated the audience with an exhilarating action scene that delivered bated breath.

Without giving many spoilers, the action scene unfolds with Han Hyo Joo’s So Hyun Park facing off with Shruti Hassan’s Nira Patel on a hilltop surrounded by slithery slopes.

The duo has a conflicting moment regarding some map layouts when the Indian agent points out her gun at So Hyun. But without missing a beat, she retaliates back.

As the two savvy assassins engage in a gripping fight sequence, delivering gut-wrenching punches and kicks, the climax takes place with the sound of a gunshot. But who fires it or who takes the bullet? For that, you have to tune in and binge on the thrilling series.

But for now, we can offer you a glimpse of that gripping action sequence featuring Han Hyo Joo and Shruti Hassan.

Watch below:

More about Han Hyo Joo's character in Treadstone

In the Jason Bourne spin-off series, Han Hyo Joo transforms into So Hyun Park, a woman who is coming from North Korea’s Pyongyang. She is married and has a kid, which makes her vulnerable and prone to danger in a horrific turn of events. As she comes across some dark secrets about herself, she joins hands with others to protect her family and trains to become a Treadstone agent.

Upon the show's release in 2019, Han Hyo Joo’s portrayal of this pivotal character took the internet by storm. Not only the actress excelled in her acting, but her on-screen action scenes were a treat to watch.

Reportedly the Iljimae actress had also gone through rigorous stunt training to ace in those on-the-edge-of-your-seat scenes.

More about Han Hyo Joo

Han Hyo Joo is a prominent Korean actress who has captivated fans with her extraordinary screen presence. Over the years, she has delivered stellar performances in many hit K-dramas including Iljimae (2008) alongside Lee Joon Gi, Brilliant Legacy (2009) starring Lee Seung Gi, Dong Yi (2010) featuring Ji Ji Hee, Happiness (2021) alongside Park Hyung Sik, Moving (2023) starring Go Youn Jung, W (2016) with Lee Jong Suk, and more.

When it comes to the big screen, she also claims the queen title starring in The Beauty Inside (2015), Ad-lib Night (2006), Masquerade (2012), Love 911 (2012), and more hit Korean films.

Han Hyo Joo is truly the jack of all trades, as she proved her global influence with the American series Treadstone.

Additionally, for her sensational performance in the Korean historical drama Dong Yi, she took home a Baeksang Award, cementing her prominence in the Korean TV and film industry as a capable actress.

As she continues to shine bright amongst the many stars of South Korea, anticipation runs high to witness her taking over the TV screen once again with the upcoming thriller drama Blood Free alongside Joo Ji Hoon.

More about Jason Bourne spin-off series Treadstone

The American series is a spin-off to the popular Jason Bourne franchise, that narrates the story of trained agents set in the backdrop of a black ops program operation known as Treadstone. The agents come from many corners of the world and are handed out deadly missions that they must take care of without outside interruption.

The action-packed OTT series boasts its exceptional narrative with an extraordinary talent influx including Hollywood stars Jeremy Irvine, Tracy Ifeachor, Brian J. Smith, Michelle Forbes, and many more.

Korean stars like Han Hyo Joo and Lee Jon Hyeok also dominate the series’ screen, proving their international influence.

