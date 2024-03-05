5 years with Tomorrow X Together: From Crown to Chasing That Feeling; a walk through quintet's discography

Embarking on a sonic journey, Tomorrow X Together (TXT) has mesmerized audiences for five remarkable years. From the iconic debut track Crown to the evocative sounds of Chasing That Feeling, let's traverse the quintet's discography, exploring the evolution of their musical prowess and artistic vision.

Tomorrow X Together marks 5 years of debut

Tomorrow X Together (TXT), formed by Big Hit Entertainment (now BIGHIT Music), has marked five years of musical excellence since their debut on March 4, 2019. Comprising members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huenin Kai, TXT swiftly climbed the charts with their debut EP The Dream Chapter: Star, featuring the breakout single Crown.

The group's meteoric rise continued with subsequent releases, including the critically acclaimed The Dream Chapter: Magic in 2019 and the platinum-certified The Dream Chapter: Eternity in 2020. TXT's musical style incorporates elements of disco, shoegaze, indie rock, and pop, reflecting their exploration of personal stories related to the challenges of adolescence.

Their journey transcends borders, with achievements such as being the first Korean boy band to perform at Lollapalooza, a major US music festival. Their global impact extends to Japan, where their albums, including Still Dreaming and Sweet, achieved chart-topping success.

The group's versatility is evident in their collaborations, such as the English single Valley of Lies featuring Iann Dior and Do It Like That with the Jonas Brothers. TXT's artistic evolution reached new heights with their third Korean studio album, The Name Chapter: Freefall, released in October 2021, featuring the collaboration with Japanese composer Hiroyuki Sawano on the opening theme for the anime Solo Leveling.

TXT's remarkable journey through diverse musical genres, impactful collaborations, and global recognition cements their status as a powerhouse in the K-pop industry. As they celebrate five years, fans eagerly anticipate the future chapters TXT will unveil in their ongoing musical odyssey.

Decoding TXT's discography until now

1. The Dream Chapter: Star

The Dream Chapter: Star by TXT, released on March 4, 2019, captures the essence of adolescence, dreams, and self-discovery. Centered on the celestial theme of dreams and aspirations, the EP explores various facets of the members' experiences, emotions, and fantasies. The debut single, Crown, metaphorically expresses uniqueness, while Blue Orangeade reflects carefree youth. Nap of a star delves into dreamy introspection, and Cat & Dog introduces the theme of companionship. The acoustic mix of Our Summer adds a nostalgic touch. The Dream Chapter: Star laid the foundation for TXT's storytelling approach, encapsulating the dreams and growth of adolescence.

2. The Dream Chapter: Magic

The Dream Chapter: Magic by TXT, released on October 21, 2019, explores the theme of adolescent dreams and self-discovery. As the group's debut studio album and a follow-up to The Dream Chapter: Star, it features eight diverse tracks encompassing R&B, tropical house, acoustic pop, and hip hop. The lead single, 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away), narrates finding strength in shared moments among friends, referencing Platform 9¾. The album's eclectic mix of genres showcases TXT's sonic versatility, with each track contributing to the overarching narrative of the boys' journey toward their dreams, establishing them as one of the most exciting rookie acts of the year.

3. The Dream Chapter: Eternity

The Dream Chapter: Eternity by TXT, released on May 18, 2020, delves into the darker aspects of youth and friendship, continuing the thematic exploration of growth from their previous works. The EP, serving as a conceptual continuation in the The Dream Chapter series, portrays the struggles and complexities of relationships. The lead single, Can't You See Me?, a trap and pop song, captures the emotional turbulence faced during conflicting phases in friendships and relationships. With a musically diverse range, including funk-pop, dream pop, trap, hip-hop, and alternative R&B, the album reflects TXT's maturation and self-reflection, offering a deeper perspective on the challenges encountered during the journey of adolescence.

4. Minisode1: Blue Hour

Minisode1: Blue Hour, TXT's third extended play, released on October 26, 2020, encapsulates the emotions of teenagers navigating the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The album's five tracks, co-written by the members, explore themes of hopefulness, loneliness, and connection. Musically diverse, the EP combines disco, rock, R&B, and various genres. The lead single, Blue Hour, marks the group's first venture into disco, celebrating the desire to revisit beautiful memories. The album's lyrical narrative reflects the band's experience during the pandemic, emphasizing the unfamiliarity and changes in relationships. Visually, the artwork and concept photos depict the evolving role of online communication and togetherness in a physically distant world.

5. The Chaos Chapter

The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, TXT's second studio album, delves into the tumultuous journey of adolescence, capturing the essence of chaos and change. Released on May 31, 2021, the album initiates a new narrative series for TXT, succeeding their Dream Chapter trilogy. Exploring a diverse musical landscape, including pop, rock, punk, alternative, and disco, the album received critical acclaim for its bold sounds, cohesiveness, and the band members' writing and production prowess. The theme revolves around navigating chaos, as highlighted in the lead single 0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You), symbolizing love's priority amid life's disorder. The Chaos Chapter series signifies TXT's artistic evolution, showcasing their ability to tackle complex themes and genres.

6. Minisode2: Thursday’s Child

Minisode 2: Thursday's Child, TXT's fourth Korean-language extended play, unfolds as an intense and dark exploration, released on May 9, 2022. With a focus on romantic grief, the EP comprises five tracks, including the lead single Good Boy Gone Bad. TXT's inventive and evolving musical style received acclaim and praise for the EP's creativity and the band's growth. Billboard ranked Thursday's Child as the eighth-best K-pop album of 2022, applauding TXT's stylistic versatility in the 15-minute composition.

7. The Name Chapter: Temptation

The Name Chapter: Temptation, TXT's fifth Korean-language EP released on January 27, 2023, unveils a mature yet whimsical exploration inspired by Peter Pan. The EP, part of The Name Chapter series, features five tracks, including the lead single, Sugar Rush Ride, and a guest appearance by American rapper Coi Leray on Happy Fools. TXT returns to their tried-and-true storytelling, now viewed through a more mature lens. Described as one of their more experimental projects, the EP explores diverse genres, from the bass-heavy rhythms of Devil by the Window to the saccharine dance pop of Sugar Rush Ride and the Afrobeats' influence in Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock). The closing ballad, Farewell, Neverland, infuses Latin influences.

8. The Name Chapter: Freefall

The Name Chapter: Freefall, TXT's fifth studio album, released on October 13, 2023, is a sonic journey that continues the band's artistic evolution. Following their EP The Name Chapter: Temptation, the album showcases TXT's versatility with a diverse range of tracks. Marked by a collaboration with the Jonas Brothers on the single Do It Like That, the album explores various genres and emotions. From the energetic vibe of Chasing That Feeling to the dynamic Back for More, the album weaves a narrative that reflects maturity, experimentation, and musical prowess. TXT's Freefall not only dominates South Korean charts but also makes a significant impact on the Japanese music scene.

