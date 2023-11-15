My Demon: Song Kang enchants as alluring devil with dedicated squad with Kim Yoo Jung in fantasy romance drama

SBS' forthcoming drama, My Demon, has offered a sneak peek into Song Kang's squad. In this anticipated series, Song Kang takes on the role of the captivating demon Jung Gu Won, recognized for striking perilous deals with humans, holding their souls as collateral. Alongside him are his devoted followers, including actress Jo Hye Joo as Jin Ga Young and actor Heo Jung Do, set to portray Park Bok Gyu in the drama.

My Demon releases stills of Song Kang’s squad

In the recently unveiled stills from My Demon, Song Kang as Jung Gu Won is depicted in an all-white ensemble, gazing forward with a hand under his face. The scene suggests a possible office setting, with Song Kang seated on a chair, appearing slightly tired as he directs his attention toward his dedicated followers/employees.

In another still from the series, we are introduced to Jo Hye Joo, who will be featured in the drama as Jin Ga Young. She embodies the character of a skilled dancer and swordswoman, also holding the title of Jung Gu Won's No. 1 fan. As someone eager to secure the top position of Gu Won’s one and only human companion, Jin Ga Young becomes displeased when Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung) unexpectedly enters the scene, seemingly inseparable from Jung Gu Won.

In another still, Heo Jung Do is introduced as Park Bok Gyu, portraying Jung Gu Won's reliable butler and personal assistant. Park Bok Gyu holds the unique title of being the first human to enter into a contract with Jung Gu Won. Due to his unusual ability to recall past lives, the demon humorously refers to him as "a defective human."

The last still features both Jin Ga Young and Park Bok Gyu as they are looking forward and listening intently to their “ demon boss” Jung Gu Won sharing something with both of them.

More about the upcoming K-drama My Demon

My Demon unfolds as a fantasy romantic comedy, revolving around the contractual marriage between Do Do Hee, a chaebol heiress with demon-like qualities and a deep-seated lack of trust, portrayed by Kim Yoo Jung. The storyline takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with the character Jung Gu Won, played by Song Kang, an actual demon who finds himself stripped of his powers.

For centuries, Jung Gu Won has lived an eternal life, making alluring yet dangerous deals with humans desperate enough to wager their souls to escape their nightmarish realities. However, after more than 200 years of a leisurely existence at the top of the supernatural hierarchy, Jung Gu Won faces a sudden crisis when Do Do Hee unintentionally "steals" with his powers in the blink of an eye.

Stripped of his once powerful abilities, the powerless demon is compelled to shadow Do Do Hee, acting as her protector while he tries to unravel the mystery to reclaim his lost powers and stop his own demise.

