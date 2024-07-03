ASTRO’s Sanha, OH MY GIRL’S Arin, Ex-LOONA's Chuu to lead new webtoon-based rom-com My Girlfriend is a Real Man; report

ASTRO’s youngest member Sanha is gearing up for his next small-screen appearance. Joining him are OH MY GIRL’s Arin and former LOONA member Chuu. The trio is set to lead a new webtoon-based drama My Girlfriend is a Real Man. All three K-pop idols have considerable prior acting experience, raising the bar high for this collaboration.

ASTRO's Sanha, OH MY GIRL's Arin, and former LOONA member Chuu join hands as leads for new rom-com

On July 3, JTBC News reported that ASTRO’s Sanha, OH MY GIRL’s Arin, and ex-LOONA member Chuu’s agencies confirmed that all three of them have received casting offers for My Girlfriend is a Real Man. According to their agencies’ statements, the K-pop idols are currently reviewing their lead roles in this upcoming webtoon-based rom-com.

More about new rom-com My Girlfriend is a Real Man

My Girlfriend is a Real Man is a K-drama adaption of a popular webtoon of the same name written by Matsta. The story revolves around many themes, incorporating the youth romance with humor and gender-bender elements.

It depicts the story of Yoonjae, whose girlfriend suddenly transforms into a man. Following this mysterious transformation, their relationship dynamics change, while antics and troubles follow suit.

Police University director Yoo Kwan Mo is in charge of helming this drama while screenwriter Lee Hae Na has penned the screenplay for My Girlfriend is a Real Man. In addition, this webtoon-based K-drama is being produced by Studio N and Blossom Story.

Advertisement

More about Sanha's acting career

ASTRO’s maknae Sanha debuted as an actor in 2015 with the web drama To Be Continued. Over the years, he has appeared in many small-screen works including Sweet Revenge (2017), Soul Plate (2019), Your Playlist (2021), Crazy Love (2022), and more.

He will soon be seen in Melo House, starring alongside SHINee’s Minho.

Catch up on Arin's acting career

OH MY GIRL member Arin made her acting debut in the 2020 drama The World of My 17. Since then, she has steadily shown her growth and potential in Alchrmy of Souls seasons 1 and 2. Now, she is preparing for an upcoming drama S Line, starring Lee Soo Hyuk and Lee Da Hee.

Know about Chuu's K-drama experiences

Former LOONA member Chuu is currently thriving in her solo career after parting ways with the group’s agency. In 2017, with a guest role in Part-Time Idol, she embarked on an acting career. In 2019, she bagged her first main role in Dating Class.

Advertisement

With these three rookie yet talented actors coming together in My Girlfriend is a Real Man, viewers can look forward to witnessing an influx of potential.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V announces ARTSPACE: TYPE 1 exhibition for upcoming photobook; to go around Seoul, Tokyo, and more cities