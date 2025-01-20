NCT 127 includes military-enlisted Taeyong and Jaehyun in Seoul concert; OT8 fans touched at sweet gestures

NCT 127's 4th world tour, NEO CITY – THE MOMENTUM, started with a successful 2-day Seoul concert on January 18 and 19. During the concerts, the K-pop boy band proved that they will always be eight no matter what. They are currently missing leader Taeyong and Jaehyun, who are enlisted in the mandatory services. However, the other teammates prepared some special moments during the show dedicated to them.

Taeyong and Jaehyun were listed in the military in December 2023 and November 2024 respectively. Therefore, the rest of the six members had to go on with the world tour without them. NCT 127 fans were a little sad at the unavailability of the two members, however, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan comforted them with their special act. During their performance, when the members stood on an elevated stage, they left spaces in between indicating the presence of Taeyong and Jaehyun.

The act was not just touching but also visually pleasing. The members' silhouttes created on the screen behind them showed not six but eight figures. It was a smart move by the act producer. Fans were thrilled at the beautiful portrayal of OT8 during the concert and were quick to capture the moment and share it on social media with fellow NCTZens (NCT's fandom).

The six members also clicked group pics with the audience in the background, as a customary part of most K-pop concerts. They made various poses while clicking and in some of them, three of them moved to the right and three to the left, leaving a little space in the centre. The fans were quick to guess that the space was left keeping in mind the non-present member– Taeyong and Jaehyun. NCT 127 also posted the picture with the gap in between the members and fans couldn't help but be touched at the sweet gesture.

Advertisement

The group will next be performing in Bangkok on February 15-16, followed by Duluth in February 22-23. Their next stop will be at Newark on February 28, followed by Toronto on March 2, Rosemont on March 5, San Antonio on March 7, 2025, Los Angeles on March 9 and finally at Osaka on March 12.

ALSO READ: NCT 127 announces 13 stops for NEO CITY- THE MOMENTUM world tour including Los Angeles, Osaka and more; check details