NCT 127 is synonymous with unconventional in the K-pop industry; fans either get it or do not; there is no in-between. Their music has revolutionized the Korean music scene drastically, which has often inspired many bands from the new generation. Carving out a unique niche with their experimental music, the boy band has become a powerhouse in the industry.

On July 7, 2024, the group celebrates their 8 years in the industry, which is a huge feat in itself to achieve. Combined with their unique sound and powerhouse vocals, NCT 127 has earned a dedicated fanbase not just in their home country but also internationally.

Birth of NCT 127

Being one of the first subunits formed from NCT, the boy band's concept is meticulously designed to offer a futuristic and progressive approach. NCT stands for Neo Culture Technology and the 127 signifies the longitude of Seoul, reflecting the group's strong connection to the city. Initially, the line-up of the group also included Chinese member Winwin, who is currently in WayV.

Taeyong serves as the group’s leader, and the other permanent members of the group include Mark, Jaehyun, Doyoung, Haechan, Jungwoo, Yuta, Taeil, and Johnny. On July 7, 2016, the group released their first EP, titled NCT #127, along with the main track Fire Truck, and already set themselves apart from the industry.

Breakthrough with Cherry Bomb

In 2017, the group released Cherry Bomb and achieved mainstream success. Even years after its release, the song remains a fan favorite and the group’s signature song. The track showcased the members' versatility, with a blend of hip-hop, trap, and pop elements. The intricate choreography, memorable lyrics, and bold concept helped the group gain significant attention. It was a pivotal moment that marked their transition from rookies to serious contenders in the K-pop scene.

Regular-Irregular and Neo Zone

Following the success of Cherry Bomb, NCT 127 continued to build its discography and expand its reach. Their first full-length album, Regular-Irregular, was released in October 2018, with lead single, Regular. The album debuted at number one on the Gaon Album Chart, further establishing their presence in the industry.

The group certainly kicked up a notch with their second full-length album, Neo Zone, released in March 2020, which reflects their musical growth. The album's lead single, Kick It, is a high-energy track with a martial arts-inspired concept that has garnered a cult following. With striking visuals and a viral hook step, the group managed to tap into the mainstream K-pop market. The album was a commercial success, debuting at number five on the Billboard 200, a significant achievement for a K-pop group.

Sticker and 2 Baddies

One aspect is constant with NCT 127 and that is to bring something new to the table. With their third full album Sticker, the group proved that they are not here to follow the trend but set their own. The title track (of the same name) from the album has a unique flute riff, and heavy bass and blends experimental sounds with the group's signature powerful vocals and dynamic rap verses.

Debuting at number three on the Billboard 200, the song became one of the highest-charting K-pop albums in the United States at the time. The album's success was further evidenced by its strong sales, with over 2.4 million copies sold worldwide.

The group released their fourth studio album, 2 Baddies, in September 2022 which continued to push musical boundaries with its eclectic mix of tracks. They yet again took a bold direction with the title track, 2 Baddies, which proved to be a success. The album's sales were equally impressive, with over 1.5 million copies sold within a week of its release, demonstrating the group's strong fanbase and global appeal.

Fact Check

Fast forward to 2023, NCT 127 continues to evolve and impress with their latest release, Fact Check. The album has been praised for its mature sound and innovative production. The title track, Fact Check, is a blend of electronic, pop, and R&B elements and the music video features stunning visuals and intricate choreography. Moreover, according to IFPI’s report, the album was the fifteenth best-selling album worldwide with 1.9 million units sold.

Conclusion

As we celebrate NCT 127 Day, it's clear that the group has left an indelible mark on the K-pop landscape, and it is safe to say that they are one of the pioneers of experimental music in the industry. Their gradual growth and continuous innovation serve as an inspiration to aspiring artists and provide proof of the power of perseverance and creativity. With each new release, NCT 127 reaffirms its position as one of K-pop's leading groups and shows that they are here to stay. Here's to more incredible music and unforgettable performances from the group in the years to come.