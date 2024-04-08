'Don't hide like a rat': NCT DREAM's Renjun criticizes sasaeng for judging K-pop idols' journey

Renjun of NCT DREAM has always been bold and unapologetic when it comes to speaking up against sasaengs. K-pop idols live in a world of glint and glamor but it is not only the shine this world offers. Many a time, these artists become the receiver of hate and spite from some hateful people. In another sad circumstance, Renjun was texted on his personal number by a stalker fan who went on to criticize K-pop idols. The NCT member did not hold back later.

Renjun of NCT DREAM gives a savage reply to sasaeng criticizing K-pop idols’ lives

Renjun of NCT DREAM is well known in the South Korean music industry as one of those K-pop idols who do not hold back in shutting down sasaengs. Sasaengs is a Korean word to refer to obsessive fans who tend to invade the privacy of Korean idols, actors, and other notable celebrities in the South Korean industry.

One such sasaeng acquired Renjun’s personal number and sent him a hateful message. But, little did they know they would get an earful from the NCT DREAM member.

The text from the said sasaeng made a judgemental comment on the lives of K-pop idols. They said the idols have got their life easy and sorted, they make money according to looks and date publicly. Further criticizing the quality of live performances as inferior the sasaeng said there is no passion in the new generation of K-pop idols, unlike their seniors.

Renjun was quick to slam this sasaeng and their opinion of K-pop idols. In a reply, he said, "Don’t hide and type like a rat." He further pointed out that if they had so much to say why hide, they should come out in the forefront and say whatever they want but with a lawyer in attendance.

Renjun did not stop here and made sure to reveal that malicious comment by sasaeng on Bubble (a paid platform by SM Entertainment for conversing with K-pop idols).

NCT DREAM’s Renjun further explained his stance on Bubble

Renjun shared the screenshot of his conversation with the sasaeng on his bubble. While doing so, he elucidated his firm stance and went on to say K-pop idols are also humans and they face hardships as well. The NCT member went on to ask how can someone judge them without experiencing their packed schedules. Whatever is shown on the front is always pretty, the ugly truth is hidden away that’s how it works.

Renjun also spoke about how anybody can earn if they chase their dreams enough. There are no jobs in this world which do not earn money. The NCT U member went on to ask for understanding from fans. Renjun added live their life properly and not waste time and energy, if they have energy to waste on K-pop idols, it would be better to use that to learn to be calm. He ended the message by asking people to not take their anger out on people they don’t know (K-pop idols and celebrities).

Renjun of NCT was swift and precise while handling the situation and proved once again that he would not shy away from speaking against such acts.