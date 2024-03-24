NCT DREAM flaunts unusual style in teaser for Smoothie MV from upcoming album DREAM( )SCAPE; WATCH

NCT DREAM is all set to make their highly-anticipated comeback with the upcoming album DREAM( )SCAPE, which is slated to release on March 25 at 6 pm KST (2:30 PM IST). As fans are eagerly waiting forward to the drop, the uber-talented group has surprised them with a brand new music video teaser.

NCT DREAM drops energetic music video teaser for upcoming track Smoothie

On 24 March at midnight, NCT DREAM unveiled a teaser for the upcoming music video of Smoothie, which will serve as the lead track for their album DREAM( )SCAPE.

The captivating teaser has already garnered much attention and a significant amount of views, reaffirming their popularity in the K-pop industry.

The short video seems to be a hint towards them exploring an unusual style. The first few milliseconds capture the irresistible visual of NCT DREAM’s center Jaemin. The teaser then features the remaining members. With Mark’s gripping action sequence, Renjun with a gun, a horse, fruit ninja Jaemin, and more, the teaser seems to be directed towards a brand-new concept coming from the extremely talented group.

The catchy chorus part also adds to the visiting excitement for the much-awaited release.

Check out the MV teaser for NCT DREAM’s Smoothie:

Their upcoming album DREAM( )SCAPE will feature a total of 6 songs including the Smoothie as the title track, Icantfeelanything, BOX, Carat Cake, Unknown, and Breathing.

With intriguing teaser images, concept posters, and more promotional activities, DREAM( )SCAPE is expected to deliver a brand-new hit from NCT DREAM. Now anticipation runs high for its release on March 25, Monday.

More about NCT DREAM

Formed under SM Entertainment, NCT DREAM is the third sub-unit of NCT. The boy band started with the admission-graduation concept, however since rebranding in 2020, NCT DREAM has continued as a seven-piece group.

The group’s current members are Mark Lee as the main dancer and leader, Renjun as the main vocalist, Jeno as the lead dancer and lead rapper, Haechan as the main vocalist, Jaemin as the visual and lead dancer, Chenle as the main vocalist, and Jisung as main dancer.

With the fifth mini album DREAM( )SCAPE, the group will be making a much-awaited comeback since their last album ISTJ, which served as the third Extended Play for the group and was released in 2023.

