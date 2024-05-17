M3GAN 2.0 Delayed For A Month; New Release Details, Plot & More To Know

Gerard Johnstone directed and Jenna Davis starrer, M3GAN 2 is again pushed its release date. The next installment in the M3GAN franchise was supposed to be released on May 16, 2025. This upcoming film is a sequel to Atomic Monster and Blumhouse’s campy thriller, which is officially in the works and was initially scheduled to debut in theaters on Jan. 17, 2025.

Though the original movie was called chaotic or dumb, it grossed over $181 million worldwide against a small budget of $12 million and received good words from critics for its blending of horror and humor. People loved the original movie because it ignited some fun in a post-pandemic world that was full of frustration.

New release date for M3GAN 2.0

After so many changes, now M3GAN 2.0 has locked its release date, and hopefully it's the final one! Universal Studio has pushed the release date for this sequel by one month. So, now it will be released on June 27, 2025. It's, however not clear why this delay occurred.

What to know about M3GAN 2.0?

M3GAN, which means Model 3 Generative Android, was confirmed by Universal following the release of the first movie. We will see the return of the stars Allison Williams, who will also serve as a producer, and Violet McGraw, with Akela Cooper again writing the script. So far, most plot details of M3GAN 2.0 have been kept under wraps. Gerard Johnstone; Johnstone will also return as the film's director.

“After I first saw the movie, we had a good sense that a sequel might really work,” Blum told Variety.” “So, we broke our cardinal rule and we started talking about a sequel before the movie was released. I felt so bullish that we started entertaining a sequel earlier than we usually do.”

What could the sequel tell?

Though plot details have not been out yet, we can surely assume that the titular artificially intelligent doll will return. “M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally,” the synopsis reads for the first film.

The first film leaves plenty of room for a sequel, but the end of M3GAN hints at the possibility of the return of the killer doll.

Gemma's previous robot invention, Bruce, helped Cady and Gemma defeat her. The M3GAN seems to have disappeared for good because its processing chip is broken. In the final scene of the film, Elsie, Gemma’s smart home gadget, is shown in close-up as she turns to observe them.

Since M3GAN was able to control Elsie in the earlier scenes of the film, she may have transferred her consciousness to Elsie. She would have to figure out how to turn back into a doll, but M3GAN will definitely do it.

The first movie also featured a funky employee stealing all the knowledge needed to build the M3GAN. While the reason was never revealed—whether it was to sell out or just as a tool to beat his horrible boss David—M3GAN may have a backup plan.

Kurt is very dead, but since M3GAN knew he took the data, it's highly likely she also knows if he sold them. What was more frightening: would she want to put M3GANs together to form an army or destroy every M3GAN clone?

