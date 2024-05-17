Fear Song promo OUT: Jr NTR x Anirudh Ravichander make for a killer combo in this upcoming electrifying track

Jr NTR is all set to release his next flick Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva on October 10, 2024. With the makers eyeing to release the movie on Dusshera this year, they are all set to present the film’s first single.

As Jr NTR is celebrating his 41st birthday soon, the makers have decided to release the single, Fear Song on May 19. However, keeping expectations sky high, the actor himself has shared a banger-filled promo from the song. Moreover, the glimpse also features Anirudh Ravichander crooning to the lyrics.

Check out the promo video of Jr NTR starrer Devara’s single, Fear Song

