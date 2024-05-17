Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum and more experience life as someone else in new variety show My Name is Gabriel; WATCH

My Name is Gabriel is an upcoming variety show featuring Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum, and more. JTBC has offered a sneak peek into this new program, produced by PD Kim Tae Ho, renowned for the hit MBC show Infinite Challenge. My Name is Gabriel will have the cast immersing themselves in the lives of others abroad for 72 hours.

In the newly released opening sequence video for My Name is Gabriel, the first lineup of cast members—including Park Myung Soo, Yeom Hye Ran, Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum, and Gabee—are posed with the question, “What if you were to live someone else’s life for 72 hours in a place where no one recognizes you?”

The stars collectively respond, “I don’t know what kind of life I will be living in, but I think it will be fun to find a new side of myself.” Their facial expressions range from curiosity to excitement at the prospect of experiencing different lives than themselves.

Data analysis for My Name is Gabriel is conducted through a special artificial intelligence (AI) program named Gabriel, which utilizes the stars' preliminary interviews. The following clip previews the stars living other people's lives in various parts of the world, capturing viewers' attention. My Name is Gabriel is set to premiere sometime in June.

Watch the teaser below-

Ji Chang Wook and Park Bo Gum’s recent activities

Ji Chang Wook, last seen in Welcome to Samldari alongside Shin Hye Sun, will be starring in the upcoming series Gangnam B-Side. This crime drama features an elite detective who has been demoted, a prosecutor, and a mysterious broker teaming up to pursue dark forces against the backdrop of Gangnam at night. Directed by Park Noo Ri, known for Money, the series marks a notable reunion for Ji Chang Wook and Jo Woo Jin, who previously starred together in the thriller Hard Hit.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum is set to star in the new movie Wonderland. The film tells the story of people who use the Wonderland service, which allows users to reunite with their deceased loved ones by reconstructing them through big data. The movie is directed by Kim Tae Yong, known for the hit 2011 film Late Autumn, which starred Tang Wei and Hyun Bin.

