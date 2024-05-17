10 best Vidhu Vinod Chopra Movies that boast of his cinematic excellence

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, a name that is synonymous with brilliance, requires no introduction. Throughout the years, this experienced filmmaker has entertained viewers with exceptional content-driven cinema. The remarkable quality of Vidhu Vinod Chopra movies is such that even long after their release, they continue to hold a special place in the hearts of moviegoers, attaining a cult following. Let's now take a glimpse at some of the finest films brought to life by VVC.

10 Vidhu Vinod Chopra Movies that are a visual delight

1. 12th Fail (2023)

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant Joshi

Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant Joshi IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

8.9/10 Movie Genre: Biography, Drama

Biography, Drama Release year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

Vidhu Vinod Chopra latest movie 12th Fail delved into the biographical drama of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and IPS Shraddha Joshi. The seasoned filmmaker's exceptional direction, combined with outstanding performances by Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr, left a lasting impact on the viewers. The movie truly showcased the importance of quality content in storytelling.

2. Sanju (2018)

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Karishma Tanna

Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Karishma Tanna IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Biographical drama

Biographical drama Release year: 2018

2018 Where to watch: Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV

One of the Vidhu Vinod Chopra hit movies that smashed it at the box office has to be Sanju. The biographical drama based on the life of veteran actor Sanjay Dutt unraveled several unknown facts that were a delight for the fans. The film with its poignant storytelling will leave you inspired, and Ranbir Kapoor’s nuanced portrayal is nothing but a visual treat.

3. PK (2014)

Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Parikshit Sahni, Maanvi Gagroo

Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Parikshit Sahni, Maanvi Gagroo IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sci-fi

Comedy, Drama, Sci-fi Release year: 2014

2014 Where to watch: Netflix, SonyLiv, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Among Vidhu Vinod Chopra best movies, PK is also highly acclaimed by audiences. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this movie, like his previous works in the Munna Bhai franchise, seamlessly combines heart and intellect. With its brilliant mix of comedy and wit, PK fearlessly addresses religious prejudices and the growing culture of self-proclaimed god men.

4. 3 Idiots (2009)

Cast: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Mona Singh, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya, Jaaved Jaaferi

Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Mona Singh, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya, Jaaved Jaaferi IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release year: 2009

2009 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie, under the creative guidance of Rajkumar Hirani, is truly a match made in heaven. 3 Idiots is yet another remarkable example that needs no introduction when it comes to the valuable life lessons and unforgettable memories it has provided. From Rancho's mischievous acts to the inspiring bond of friendship, this movie offers countless moments to be treasured.



5. Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007)

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Jimmy Shergill, Raima Sen, Sharmila Tagore

Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Jimmy Shergill, Raima Sen, Sharmila Tagore IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

6.0/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery

Action, Drama, Mystery Release year: 2007

2007 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Among other Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed movies, this one boasted a stellar ensemble star cast. If you’re somebody who enjoys watching action, drama, and mystery all in one, then this has to be your go-to pick. Eklavya brings to life Shakespeare’s tragedy of Hamlet in the film led by a huge ensemble star cast.

6. Parineeta (2005)

Cast: Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Dia Mirza, Supriya Shukla, Rajesh Sharma

Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Dia Mirza, Supriya Shukla, Rajesh Sharma IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance

Drama, Musical, Romance Release year: 2005

2005 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Among several backed Vidhu Vinod Chopra hit movies, Parineeta directed by Pradeep Sarkar is another must-watch. This film, based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Bengali novel, is a true gem. With the creative direction of Pardeep Sarkar, it showcases the brilliant debut of Vidya Balan, who shares amazing chemistry with Saif Ali Khan. The story revolves around two childhood lovers who are tragically separated due to societal and class differences.

7. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Shergill, Sunil Dutt

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Shergill, Sunil Dutt IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Release year: 2003

2003 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV



Vidhu Vinod Chopra movies list is incomplete without the mention of iconic Munna Bhai MBBS. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film was a beautiful story with on point punches, revolving around a gangster who vows to get MBBS degree for his father’s honor. What follows is for the audiences’ to enjoy.

The sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, managed to entertain the audience just as much as the original film. With a fresh storyline and the return of beloved characters Munna and Circuit, portrayed by Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, the addition of Gandhigiri made it even more delightful.



8. Mission Kashmir (2000)

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan, Preity G Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Jackie Shroff

Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan, Preity G Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Jackie Shroff IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Action, Drama, Thriller Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV

Among Vidhu Vinod Chopra hit movies, Mission Kashmir deserves a special mention, especially for its unforgettable songs that have stayed with us through the years. Who can forget classics like Bumbro and Socho Ke Jheelon? It truly makes us nostalgic for that golden era of Bollywood. The movie tells the story of a young boy on a quest for revenge against the police officer who adopted him but also took away his parents.

9. 1942: A Love Story (1994)

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Pran Sikand, Sushma Seth, Ashish Vidyarthi

Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Pran Sikand, Sushma Seth, Ashish Vidyarthi IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, History

Action, Drama, History Release year: 1994

1994 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV

Everyone remembers this classic Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie for its unforgettable romantic songs. It tells the story of a politician's son who falls in love with a freedom fighter's daughter, leading to heartbreak and separation. The movie provides genuine entertainment from start to finish.

10. Parinda (1989)

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Suresh Oberoi

Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Suresh Oberoi IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime and Drama

Action, Crime and Drama Release year: 1989

1989 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV and Apple TV

Parinda has been a milestone in Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed movies which went on to change the fate of its actors also. This film has successfully attained a revered status, captivating audiences with its heartwarming story of brothers. With its realistic approach, Parinda broke numerous taboos and was ahead of its time. It also served as an inspiration for acclaimed films like Satya and Vaastav, which garnered widespread acclaim from viewers.

These are some of the handpicked Vidhu Vinod Chopra movies that can never offer a dull moment and are a must-watch for every cinephile. In case, you’ve not watched any of these, your weekend seems to be sorted with our recommended list of movies.

