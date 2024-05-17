Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Xandra Pohl Sparks Romance Rumors With Travis Kelce Teammate Louis Rees-Zammit

Louis Rees-Zammit is already making friends after moving to the new place last month. He was recently clicked with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Xandra Pohl after which, the two were linked to be dating.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Xandra Pohl Sparks Romance Rumors With Louis Rees-Zammit

The Kansas City Chiefs running back, Louis Rees-Zammit was spotted with the famous Tik Tok star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Xandra Pohl at Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City.

The two enjoyed a rollercoaster together screening and laughing in the park. None of them have spoken about their relationship and it's unclear as of now, however, the two were seen hanging out in the new city while clicking pictures together.

23-year-old Pohl is a content creator, model, DJ, and famous influencer who has amassed quite a huge audience on her social media accounts. In short, she is a multi-talented woman who has completed her graduation from The University of Miami.

Louis Rees-Zammit left rugby union and joined the NFL

Louis Rees-Zammit grabbed several headlines earlier this year when he announced his departure from rugby union to try his luck in the National Football League (NFL). Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The 23-year-old signed with the Super Bowl winners in March this year after he impressed the franchise through the league’s ­international player ­pathway (IPP).

Advertisement

While the young player is ready to contribute in Chief's three-peat, teammate Travis Kelce has already given a warning to the RB earlier about the struggles he might face.

During the New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, the 34-year-old right end stated that it is going to be a “tough few months” for Louis “while he's getting acclimated to the NFL.”

Despite Louis being a smart player, Travis thinks he will have to go through challenges following his major shift from rugby to NFL. Meanwhile, the right end believes the 23-year-old former rugby union player will be able to absorb the environment ahead of the season kicks off.

While the player is enjoying his off-pitch life well, it is expected his on-pitch career in the new sport will be as enjoyable as his personal life seems.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce WARNS Chiefs New-Hire Louis Rees-Zammit About Struggles With Team in Upcoming Months; FRESH TAKE