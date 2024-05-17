Stray Kids to debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show with new single Lose My Breath Ft Charlie Puth performance on May 22

Stray Kids, the unique K-pop boy group who has been reigning over the music scene is set to make its debut on one of the most popular American talk shows.

On May 17, 2024, it was announced that Stray Kids would be performing their new single Lose My Breath featuring Charlie Puth on The Kelly Clarkson Show on May 22.

Stray Kids set to make debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform Lose My Breath ft. Charlie Puth

Stray Kids recently dropped their new full English language digital single Lose My Breath featuring American pop star Charlie Puth on May 10, 2024, along with a captivating music video.

The surprises are not finished yet as on May 17, Stray Kids announced their debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show through their official Twitter page. Stray Kids is scheduled to perform on the show on May 22, Wednesday.

Stray Kids will be performing their new single Lose My Breath on the show raising excitement to watch them live.

In other news, Stray Kids made their debut on the Good Morning America show on May 15.

More about Stray Kids’ recent activities

Stray Kids is an eight-member group under JYP Entertainment known for their unique music style and breathtaking performances. Stray Kids has established itself as one of the most unique voices in K-pop at the moment.

In other news, Stray Kids became the first K-pop group to walk the Met Gala red carpet on May 6, 2024, styled in custom-tailored Tommy Hilfiger ensembles. Currently, the group is the brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger. Stray Kids also shared they had fun interacting with Chris Hemsworth aka Thor during the event.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids was also revealed as the most mentioned celebrity during the Met Gala 2024 by X Data.

In other news, according to sources Stray Kids are set to make a comeback on July 19 this year. The fans are over excited for it as it will be their first album release since the last mini album ROCK-STAR.

Stray Kids is preparing for a comeback and their third-world tour this year. They are further set to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago in August 2024.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids shares how Chris Hemsworth lifted all members in arms at Met Gala 2024 like real Thor