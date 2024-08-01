BTS and Byeon Woo Seok lead in top 3 July brand reputation rankings proving continued power; see FULL list

BTS and Byeon Woo Seok have landed at the top spots on the July Star Brand Reputation Rankings but they didn't claim the number 1 spot. Iconic trot singer Lim Young Woong has taken the number one spot on the July Star Brand Reputation Rankings.

The Korean Business Research Institute has released its brand reputation rankings for all stars for July 2024. The rankings were based on an analysis of media coverage, consumer engagement, interaction, and community awareness. This data was compiled from June 30 to July 31 to assess the stars' brand reputations.

Lim Young Woong topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 9,422,025, reflecting a 26.03 percent increase from June. He is a renowned Korean ballad, pop, and trot singer, entertainer, and YouTuber. Lim gained prominence after competing on the reality television show Mr. Trot, where he emerged victorious out of 17,000 applicants.

BTS came in a close second with a brand reputation index of 9,220,180, showing a 42.0 percent increase from the previous month. The group continues to be global icons, with their name being highlighted as representatives of South Korea for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who are known for co-writing or co-producing much of their music.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok ranked third for July with a brand reputation index of 6,938,937. The actor began his career as a model in 2010 and ventured into acting in 2016 with a minor role in the television series Dear My Friends. He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of the ideal boyfriend, the kind-hearted Ryu Sun Jae, in the television series Lovely Runner.

Advertisement

aespa moved up to the fourth place with a remarkable 105.87 percent increase in their brand reputation index, reaching a total score of 6,567,537 for July. The group, comprised of Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning, is renowned for popularizing the metaverse concept and hyperpop music within K-pop.

Finally, SEVENTEEN secured the fifth spot with a brand reputation index of 6,057,634, reflecting a 50.18 percent increase from June. The group consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Since their debut, SEVENTEEN has attracted a large following and has become an internationally recognized K-pop group known for their unique music and dynamic performances.

Here are the top 30 of July star brand reputation rankings

Lim Young Woong BTS Byeon Woo Seok aespa SEVENTEEN Um Tae Goo PSY IVE Son Heung Min Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji Ma Dong Seok Red Velvet ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo TWICE Kim Soo Hyun Yoo Jae Suk SHINee NCT Lee Jung Eun (G)I-DLE Lee Jung Jae BLACKPINK cignature Son Suk Ku Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon DAY6 Apink LE SSERAFIM Sung Si Kyung Kim Jong Kook

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lee Jung Jae, Lee Je Hoon top July movie star brand reputation rankings, Uhm Tae Goo follows; see LIST