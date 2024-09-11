NewJeans accuses HYBE manager of asking to 'ignore' Hanni; gives ultimatum to reinstate 'irreplaceable' Min Hee Jin as ADOR CEO

Following Min Hee Jin’s dismissal as ADOR’s CEO, NewJeans members came live to speak their minds, especially about the group’s future. They have also accused an HYBE manager of poor treatment toward member Hanni. Voicing their concerns, the quintet demanded Min Hee Jin be reinstated as the CEO of ADOR by September 25.

On September 11, NewJeans opened a new YouTube channel to speak their minds following Min Hee Jin’s removal as ADOR’s CEO.

In a bombshell live, Hanni revealed that “there’s a makeup and dressing room on the fourth floor of the HYBE building. One day a group and their manager were passing by so we greeted them. They came back again and I heard their manager say, 'Ignore her.'”

The eldest member Minji expressed his frustration about the matter, saying, “When I heard what Hanni went through, I was shocked. I couldn’t believe a manager told their member to ignore Hanni right in front of her.” She also stated that the manager never apologized or even admitted their mistake.

The group also claimed that they had complained about the matter to the new ADOR CEO Kim Joo Young, but she allegedly said, “There is no proof, so just get over with it.” She continued, “When I saw that she was trying to move on from that matter, I realized that the person who protected us is gone.”

Revealing the incident, they added that Min Hee Jin was always there to fight for them, but the new management doesn’t care about them.

Minji further added, “What we want is the original ADOR where CEO Min Hee Jin’s management and production are integrated.” She continued, “This request is so that we can agree with HYBE and not have to fight anymore.” The five-piece girl group clearly said that if the parent company agrees with them, they want the original ADOR back by September 25.

Minji also accused HYBE of harassing the former ADOR CEO, saying, “I feel so bad for her, I only see HYBE as non-human now. What will we learn by seeing this company?”

Haerin said that they were not even aware of Min Hee Jin’s removal. “We found out about the news of the CEO's dismissal through an article on the very day it happened. It was so sudden, and none of the members had ever imagined such a thing, so honestly, it was really difficult for us too.”

She added that the allegedly unilateral notification made them feel that HYBE has no respect for the girl group. Haerin further said in the live that amid the confusing situation, NewJeans were asked to meet and greet the new CEO without considering their feelings.

Continuing their demands and accusations, the quintet stated that they are not going to blindly follow HYBE’s orders, “We are more than aware that this is getting in the way of our work.”

Danielle further expressed her frustration, saying, “We just want to make our dreams come true, did we do something wrong?” She said that ever since Min Hee Jin was dismissed, she had been scared that something might happen to their staff as well. “If you really care about us, don’t just say you will protect us. Let us make the music we want to make," she urged.

The girl group added that even though it hasn’t been long since Min Hee Jin’s dismissal, they feel bad to see her suffering under HYBE’s “unjust demands and pressure.” NewJeans further expressed their frustration over concerns for their future in K-pop and feeling helpless about it.

Meanwhile, their new YouTube channel was deleted after the livestream ended.

