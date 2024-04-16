NewJeans’ Super Shy from 2nd EP crosses 500 million Spotify streams; Becomes group’s 4th song to achieve feat

NewJeans has been achieving many milestones since their debut in 2022. The group has produced many chart-topping hits, which has amassed them a loyal fan base over the past two years. Their latest achievement adds to their rapidly growing success.

NewJeans's Super Shy becomes the group's 4th song to surpass 500 million streams on Spotify

On April 16, according to Spotify’s data, NewJeans’s song Super Shy from the 2nd mini-album Get Up finally surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify. With this, Super Shy becomes the five-piece group’s fourth song to achieve the feat.

Previously, Hype Boy from their debut EP NewJeans, OMG, and Ditto from their first singles album OMG have hit the stream count on the platform.

This news comes after a few days when it was revealed that NewJeans has amassed a whopping 4 billion cumulative Spotify streams across all their credits, with each album entering the billion playlists.

Furthermore, just two years after its debut, the group also racked up an impressive 100 million streams on the platform for all of their tracks (original discography). Their consistent achievements further solidify their presence in the real world of new-generation K-pop.

More about NewJeans' hit song Super Shy

Super Shy is the hit track from their 2nd EP, Get Up, which was released as a pre-release single on July 7, 2023. The song instantly became a fan favorite, thanks to its groovy beats, addictive chorus, and energetic flashmob performance by NewJeans.

Super Shy soared high on prestigious music charts, both domestically and globally. It claimed the 2nd position on Billboard’s Global 200 while also making significant appearances on Billboard Hot 100 and UK Official Single Chart Top 100. The track also secured notable numbers on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs list.

More about NewJeans

NewJeans is a five-piece group composed of Miniji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. On July 22, 2022, the group debuted under ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE. Their debut single, Attention, garnered many notable positions on prestigious music charts like Billboard, Circle, MelOn, and more.

NewJeans popularized the distinguishing Y2K concept, setting a new trend in the K-pop industry. At the same time, their massive global fame is a result of the members’ unique charms and refreshing talents, often materialized into songs that explore unique music styles.

Fans of the group are now eagerly awaiting their 2024 comeback, which is set to be released soon. NewJeans will release a highly-anticipated album titled How Sweet, featuring the titular and a b-side track named Bubble Gum.

The lead track, How Sweet, will be released on May 24, following Bubble Gum’s music video’s pre-release on April 27.

With these two singles, the group will also make their Japanese debut, as Bubble Gum will be featured in a popular Japanese TV program named Mezamashi 8. It will also be featured in a TV commercial for a Japanese shampoo brand.

