NewJeans to be honored as Group of the Year at 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

NewJeans is a South Korean female K-pop group who rose to fame with hits like Hype Boy, Ditto and more. The rookie group has been chosen as the Group of the Year at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards. Members include Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. They made their debut in July 2022 with the popular track Attention. Here are the details of their latest achievement.

NewJeans selected as Group of the Year at 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

NewJeans would be receiving the honor of Group of the Year at 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 6 at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. Fans will be able to view the event on live stream on March 7. Tracee Ellis Ross will be hosting the award show. Other winners include Ice Spice for the Hitmaker Award, Victoria Monét for the Rising Star Award, Kylie Minogue for the Icon Award, Charli XCX for the Powerhouse Award, Young Miko for the Impact Award and many more.

NewJeans' recent achievements

NewJeans performed at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve which will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest becoming the K-pop group to perform at the event.

They achieved a significant feat at the Mnet Asia Music Awards as the rookie group took home two grand prizes, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Additionally, they also became the first girl group in 12 years to win the Artist of the Year.

NewJeans marked their first US award show performance on November 19. The group performed at the Billboard Music Awards 2023. They were also nominated for various categories which are Top Global K-Pop Artist, Top K-Pop Album, and Top Global K-Pop Song. The group took home the award for Top Global K-Pop Artist.

