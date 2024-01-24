NewJeans' Get Up ties with BLACKPINK's The Album on Billboard 200 as longest charting K-pop girl group album

NewJeans continues to make waves on the Billboard 200, with their album Get Up matching BLACKPINK's THE ALBUM by notching an impressive 26 weeks on the chart. This accomplishment solidifies their position as the longest-charting K-pop girl group alongside industry giants BLACKPINK and BTS, making them the third K-pop act to achieve such a remarkable feat.

NewJeans joins BLACKPINK as longest-charting K-pop girl group on Billboard 200

Celebrating a remarkable milestone, NewJeans' latest mini-album, Get Up, has now achieved a historic feat by spending an impressive half-year on the prestigious Billboard 200 chart. Initially making waves upon its release last year, the album swiftly claimed the top spot on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart, solidifying NewJeans as the fastest female K-pop artist to enter the chart.

As of January 23, according to Billboard, Get Up continues to maintain its chart dominance, securing its 26th consecutive week on the Billboard 200, currently holding the 197th position. This achievement not only mirrors BLACKPINK's 2020 album, THE ALBUM, tying both as the longest-charting K-pop girl group albums in Billboard 200 history but also places NewJeans in an elite category as only the third K-pop artist, alongside industry giants BTS and BLACKPINK, to achieve a 26-week presence on the chart.

Beyond the Billboard 200, Get Up showcases its enduring popularity by securing the No. 3 spot on Billboard's World Albums chart, No. 18 on the Top Album Sales chart, and No. 24 on the Top Current Album Sales chart for the current week. Furthermore, the album re-entered the Tastemaker Albums chart at an impressive No. 15.

NewJeans' global impact is evident on various Billboard charts, with multiple tracks from Get Up holding strong positions on charts such as the Global Excl. U.S. chart and the Global 200.

Meanwhile, the group's overall success is highlighted by their No. 94 ranking on Billboard's Artist 100 this week, marking their 21st non-consecutive week on the chart. NewJeans continues to assert their dominance and leave an indelible mark on the global music scene with their enduring chart success.

All you need to know about NewJeans’ album Get Up

Released on July 21, 2023, Get Up is the second extended play (EP) by the South Korean girl group NewJeans, showcasing their diverse musicality and creative collaborations. Produced by Park Jin Su, 250, Frankie Scoca, Catharina Stoltenberg, and Henriette Motzfeldt under ADOR, the EP consists of six tracks that explore a fusion of R&B and dance styles, including UK garage, drum and bass, Baltimore, and Jersey club. Characterized by lively beats and synthesizers, the album offers a dynamic and energetic sound.

Thematically, Get Up delves into emotions stemming from friendship and love, capturing a range of feelings through its lyrics. The EP's narrative is a testament to NewJeans' ability to connect with their audience on a personal and relatable level.

The album's promotional strategy included the release of three singles, Super Shy, ETA, and Cool with You. Each track was accompanied by visually stunning music videos, featuring unique collaborations with brands like Apple and the iconic animated series The Powerpuff Girls. The star-studded visuals also included appearances by celebrities such as Hoyeon Jung and Tony Leung, adding an extra layer of glamour and excitement to the overall project.

