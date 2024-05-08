Sangeeth Sivan passes away: Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Tusshar Kapoor and more Bollywood celebs express grief

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual’s death.

One of the most renowned director-screenwriters, Sangeeth Sivan, passed away at age 65. According to PTI, he passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. His cinematographer-brother, Santosh Sivan, confirmed the news.

Soon after the news of his passing surfaced, several Bollywood celebs, including Sunny Deol, Hansal Mehta, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ektaa Kapoor, grieved Sivan’s demise.

Bollywood celebs mourn the demise of Sangeeth Sivan

Sunny Deol, who worked under the creative direction of Sangeeth Sivan in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, shared a couple of pictures featuring him, the director, his brother Bobby Deol, and other team members.

Expressing grief, he wrote, “Shocked to hear about the passing away of my dear friend @sangeethsivan, can’t believe that you are no longer amongst us, but you will always be with us in our hearts and memories . Om Shanti my friend , may your family get the strength to overcome your loss.”

Take a look:

Riteish Deshmukh also took to his X and shared a photo of Sivan. He further penned an emotional note, "Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance.. can't thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money. Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being. Am heart broken today, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, his wife, kids, brothers. I will miss you Da !!!!! And your infectious laughter!!! Rest in Glory…."

Gandhi director Hansal Mehta also retweeted Riteish’s tweet as he reacted to the sad news. Expressing his shock over the news, he wrote, “What??? This is terrible news.”

Take a look:

In addition, Ektaa Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor, who collaborated with Sivan for the 2005 released Kya Kool Hain Hum, also grieved the loss. Ektaa shared the photo of the veteran director and wrote, “RIP sir.”

Meanwhile, Tusshar wrote, “Don’t have words to describe what I’m feeling right now…. A mentor of sorts, someone who introduced me to comedy with #KyakoolHainHum is no more! Sangeeth ji, I had the honour of working with you again recently but it’ll take me a long time to get over this sad news! RIP sir you will be missed! #SangeethSivan #gem”

Take a look:

Sangeeth Sivan was known for Bollywood films like Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money, among others.

