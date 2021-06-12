15 Powerful quotes by Priyanka Chopra Jonas which will push you to chase after your dreams

A trailblazer in every sense, Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to inspire millions of her fans across the world. Here are 15 inspiring words of wisdom by the global star that will motivate you to chase your dreams.

If there is one name that comes to mind when someone says the word 'trailblazer', it is Jonas. From being an actor to a producer, Priyanka has managed to become a global phenomenon and now, she has fans across the world. Her journey from being the Miss World to the global icon has been filled with highs and lows. With each of her achievements, she has shown the world that no matter what you dream, you can achieve. Hailed as one of the biggest stars in the world today, Priyanka never stopped dreaming and achieving her goals.

Her memoir 'Unfinished' is a fine example of how there's so much more to her. It also shows us that Priyanka will continue breaking the glass ceilings and carving her own path. Besides being a successful actor, producer, singer, entrepreneur, Priyanka also is global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights and also has her own foundation. The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education aims to help the needy kids. With so much to celebrate about Priyanka, we take a look at 15 powerful quotes by her that will inspire you to chase your dreams.

Have a look:

1. “No matter where you go in life or who you get married to, you have to be financially independent, whether you use it or not.”

2. “Don’t try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling.”

3. “Ambition is a word associated with women negatively. People say she’s too ambitious. Why is that a bad thing?”

4. "You don't know what curves life will throw at you. You should have the ability to take care of yourself and the people you love."

5. “Life just keeps moving. You have to keep your blinkers on. Find what you do best and keep moving.”

6. "There's only one you. Understand who you are, your uniqueness."

7. "The one thing I wear best is my confidence. That's what I'd recommend to everyone."

9. "It's okay to not know what you want - as long as you know what you don't want."

10. “Courage comes from knowing your truth and standing up for it. Only then is it special.”

11. "Black, brown, white, yellow - why are we always talking about colors? I'm a girl. I believe in a global community."

12. "Don't be afraid of solitary journeys. Being responsible for your success and failures makes you stronger."

13. "You can be an absolute woman and also be smart and tough and not lose your femininity."

14. "Any transition is easier if you believe in yourself and your talent."

15. “When I think about being the woman I want to be, I just want to be the best version of myself. And I use every opportunity that comes my way in that direction.”

